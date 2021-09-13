After the discovery of multiple knives inside his vehicle, including a bayonet and machete with him, a California man was arrested by Capitol Police close to the Washington headquarters of the Democratic National Committee, authorities said Monday.

Capitol Threat Near DNC

According to NBC News, the U.S. Capitol Police stated that the 44-year-old Oceanside, CA resident, Donald Craighead was booked on suspicion of possession of prohibited weapons. Authorities said that the Dodge Dakota pickup truck of Craighead was decorated with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols. The vehicle was spotted by authorities near DNC headquarters at around midnight.

Moreover, after Capitol police pulled over the truck along the 500 block of South Capitol Street, SW, officials noticed that the truck did not have a license plate. Instead, the vehicle had the photo of an American flag where the plate should have been, the New York Post reported.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said that the discovery was good police work, plain and simple. Manger applauded the officers' keen observation and the teamwork that they have displayed which resulted in the arrest.

Once the officers spotted the bayonet and the machete inside the vehicle of Craighead, authorities immediately arrested him because it was illegal in Washington D.C. During the inspection, Craighead allegedly claimed that he was "on patrol" and expressed to the Capitol police white supremacist ideology.

Meanwhile, the Capitol Police department said that they were investigating whether Craighead was planning to attend any upcoming demonstrations in the area or if he had previous ties to any protests near the Capitol.

It was not immediately clear on Monday whether Craighead had been assigned or hired an attorney yet.

California Man's Background

The brother and the father of the 44-year-old Oceanside resident shared to NBC News that the suspect has been estranged from his family for years. The family members even stated to the news agency that even his loved ones didn't know where he had been living.

Furthermore, years ago, Craighead's father, also named Donald Craighead shared that the suspect was diagnosed with schizophrenia. The father said that the suspect responded well to the medications, but he stopped taking them.

Craighead's father added that his son is now homeless and he's not well.

On the other hand, the executive director at the DNC, Sam Cornale thanked the Capitol Police for containing the threat.

This suspect's apparent views are despicable, and violence and white supremacy have no place in our country," Cornale said in a statement.

Based on the spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, the 44-year-old California man, Donald Craighead is expected to make his first appearance in front of a federal judge on Tuesday.

