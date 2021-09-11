A Texas baby was found dead on Thursday after her mother left her inside a hot car for nearly 10 hours, authorities said.

The one-year-old girl, who was not identified by authorities, became the second child in Texas to tragically die inside a hot car this year. The infant was reported to have been left inside the vehicle from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Texas Baby Dies Inside a Hot Car

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the Texas baby was left in the back seat of the hot car when her mom dropped the infant and two older children, 3 and 5, off at daycare at around 8:30 a.m., The Daily Mail reported.

The unidentified mother then allegedly returned to her home in the Crescent Park Village subdivision, switched cars, and went to exercise, thinking that she dropped all her children in the daycare facility.

When she returned to the daycare to pick up her children, police said the mom was told that the school only recorded the 5- and 3-year-old children.

The mom returned home together with a daycare worker to look for the infant. Police said the daycare staff member did not initially see the baby inside the car but later discovered the girl on the back floorboard of the four-door car.

The mom told the police that she took the baby to the daycare to bring her along while running errands. But she also planned to drop the infant at the daycare later in the day.

The sheriff's office confirmed that the baby was left in the car's back seat, and the girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Police officers responded to the scene at around 6:30 p.m.

According to Daily Mail, Thursday's temperatures in the Houston area reached as high as 90 degrees. However, authorities claimed that the car's interior could have made the temperatures reached up to over 120 degrees.

The death of the Texas baby prompted an investigation from the Harris County Homicide Unit. However, the police noted that the death appears to be accidental at this point of the investigation.

The mom of the Texas baby has been detained at the Lockwood facility as they attempted to get her statement. The case will be presented to the District Attorney's Office to determine whether any charges will be filed.

Hot Car Deaths Across the U.S.

The death of the Texas baby girl marks the 20th child hot car death this year. In July, a three-year-old boy from Texas died as he was also left inside a hot car. He became the state's first child case of hot car-related death in 2021.

Earlier this month, 20-month-old twin boys were found dead inside a hot car parked in a South Carolina daycare. The said twins reportedly spent more than nine hours inside the vehicle.

Another set of three-year-old twin boys were also found unresponsive in Minnesota earlier this summer. One of the Minnesota twins survived, but the other was pronounced dead after being brought to a hospital.

KidsAndCars.org recorded nearly a thousand child hot car deaths across the U.S. in the past 30 years. Among all the states across the U.S., Texas ranked first with the highest number of hot car deaths at 145 since 1991.

