A lightning strike sets a single mom's home on fire after moving in less than two weeks ago. Lisa Hanes, the owner of the said home at Clarkston, Michigan, lost her house after a bolt of lightning struck right to her gas meter in the middle of the night due to the wicked summer storms on Wednesday.

Hanes said she heard an explosion, which woke her right up. But she thought the sound was just from lightning that struck very close by, so she went back to bed. After a couple of minutes, Hanes noted that somebody pounded on her window and told her that her house was on fire.

The incident happened 13 days after she and her daughter moved into the residence. She said everything was brand new and came from hard work. Hanes noted that she was working full time and recently started Door Dashing part-time to furnish the place.

Firefighters responded to her home and tried to save few things owned by her 11-year-old daughter, Eastyn.

The single mom said all she wants to save was the baby pictures. Hanes noted that she grabbed about 10 copies and took them out of the burning home.

Fortunately, her daughter did not see the traumatic event as the little girl was out of town when the fire occurred.

Single Mom Lisa Hanes Receives Support After Lightning Set Her Home on Fire

Despite the tragic incident, the single mom shared that she was still "thankful and grateful," as many people showered them with kindness.

Hanes' friend organized a page where monetary donations were sent by people who wanted to help them. As of this writing, more than $22,000 was collected from at least 263 donors.

Apart from the monetary donations, the owner of the dance studio that Hanes' daughter attends for at least six years gave her daughter free tuition.

"We gave her free tuition so she won't have to pay for dance the entire season while Lisa gets back on her feet," The Dance Shoppe owner Lauren Lenter said.

Lisa Hanes and her daughter are currently staying with her parents for now.

Lightning Strikes Affected 7 People While Hiking; 4 Injured

Lightning strikes also victimized seven people at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The incident took place on Friday that left four people injured. Authorities have yet to provide the identities of the victims, who were hiking around the peak at Grandfather Mountain.

At around 12.05 p.m., lightning struck MacRae Peak as a storm passed over it abruptly. One hiker reportedly had fallen and was airlifted to a hospital with a head injury. One victim reportedly suffered from burns, while others had sustained injuries from the nearby lightning strike.

A representative from Grandfather Mountain reported that all seven victims managed to evacuate on foot. According to Daily Mail, lightning kills an average of 49 people per year, with Florida and Texas having the highest number of fatalities.

