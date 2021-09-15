Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday clinched a victory, winning the California recall election aimed to oust him from office early.

Newsom has become the second governor in U.S. history to defeat a recall. His win had made him a prominent figure in national Democratic politics and maintained his prospects for a future U.S. run, Associated Press reported.

The California governor said he would continue to focus on what the residents said "yes" to as a state, such as in science, vaccines, and ending the pandemic.

The California recall election reflected the country's heated political divide on business closures and mask and vaccine mandates imposed amid the pandemic.

Aside from that, the California recall election was also a test of whether opposition to former President Donald Trump and his right-wing politics remains a driving force for Democrats and independents.

President Joe Biden had campaigned for the Democratic governor, urging Californians to show the nation that "leadership matters, science matters."

Gavin Newsom noted that they had defeated Trump. However, he added that Trumpism is still alive across the country.

The California governor had also branded his opponent conservative talk radio host, Larry Elder, as "more extreme than Trump."

Meanwhile, Joe Biden said that Larry Elder was "the closes thing to a Trump clone" that "I've ever seen in your state."

The Opposition: Larry Elder

California voters were asked whether Gavin Newsom should be recalled and, if so, who should replace him. Larry Elder held a commanding lead on the second question from a handful of the 46 names on the replacement ballot. However, Elder, a Republican, still failed to get the votes needed to unseat Newsom.

Fox News reported that before the polls closed on Tuesday, Elder was still hopeful, saying that long lines at the polls are a good sign in an election, wherein ballots were mailed to every registered voter in the state. He noted that Democrats "trust the mail," while Republicans lean toward physical polls.

Elder had risen to the top of the polls on the replacement question among other candidates such as Republicans Kevin Faulconer and Caitlyn Jenner.

He said that despite several top Democrat figures campaigning for Newsom, such as senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and former President Barack Obama, no one had told Gavin Newsom that he had done a fine job in California.

Elder also claimed that people are leaving California for the first time. AP News reported that Elder's campaign reportedly paid for a website implying that Gavin Newsom had already won the election by fraud.

The language was removed from the website by Tuesday afternoon but left a form for people to report "irregularities, interference, or intimidation while voting."

Elder's campaign spokeswoman said the site is operated by a third party, adding that websites "update their language all the time."

Larry Elder earlier insinuated that he sees "shenanigans" similar to those that happened during the 2020 presidential election.

Gavin Newsom commented on the matter and said it was "embarrassing" to respond to baseless voter fraud accusations.

The California governor noted that the people spreading claims about election fraud were vandalizing democracy and trust in institutions.

Mike Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Registrar's Office, said that voting by mail is "trusted, secure, and safe."

Sanchez noted that these statements and messaging about election fraud could confuse voters and discourage them from participating.

Gavin Newsom was declared the winner by the AP News, NBC News, and CNN less than an hour after the polls closed in California. However, he may soon be running against Elder again as the California governor is up for reelection next year.

