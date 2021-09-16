Rapper Nicki Minaj said on Wednesday that she was invited by the White House to answer her vaccine questions after she sparked backlash on Twitter following her claim that the vaccine can cause impotence.

Minaj made headlines this week when she shared with her 22.6 million Twitter followers that the Met Gala required attendees to be fully vaccinated, adding that she would not get inoculated until she's done enough research.

The "Starship" rapper then shared in a separate tweet that her cousin in Trinidad will not get the COVID-19 vaccine because his friend became impotent, and his testicles became swollen.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

White House to Answer Nicki Minaj's Vaccine Questions

As online users were quick to criticize the rapper for her claims, the White House on Wednesday offered Nicki Minaj to connect with one of the doctors from the Biden administration and answer the rapper's queries when it comes to inoculation.

Minaj confirmed that she received the invitation from the White House, calling it a "step in the right direction." The rapper said that she would appear in all pink so that the administration knows that she means business. Minaj furthered that she would also ask questions on behalf of the people "who have been made fun of for simply being human."

The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3 https://t.co/PSa3WcEjH3 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

In a separate tweet, the "Super Bass" rapper assured one of her fans that she will go in a meeting with the White House, urging her followers to leave questions they would like to ask.

I’m doing it, babe. If you guys have questions you’d like me to ask, leave in the comments. You’ll see it in real time with full transparency. 🎀 https://t.co/ABrAjdI1qE — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

Despite claiming that she would go to the White House, an administration official confirmed that the White House only offered a call to the rapper. It was not clear when the said meeting between Minaj and the White House will take place.

Nicki Minaj Claims She Was in Twitter Jail

After announcing that she was invited by the White House to answer her vaccine queries, Nicki Minaj claimed on Wednesday in her Instagram stories that she was in Twitter jail for sharing her thoughts about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Minaj said in her stories that the backlash she garnered over her vaccine claims prompted Twitter to lock her account on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the social media platform disputed her claims through a company spokesperson, contending that Twitter did not take any enforcement action on the rapper's account.

Fauci Comments on Nicki Minaj's Vaccine Claims

The invitation from the White House and Nicki Minaj claiming that she was in Twitter jail happened as Dr. Fauci commented on the rapper's vaccine narrative about her cousin's friend.

On Wednesday, Dr. Fauci debunked Minaj's claim, arguing that there is no "evidence" and "mechanistic" reason that a man would have an enlarged testicle and become impotent due to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Apart from Fauci, other officials globally slammed the rapper for her claims, including U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying that he is not familiar with Minaj and defended that the vaccine is wonderful and everyone should get them.

Meanwhile, Trinidad Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said that they tracked down Nicki Minaj's claims on Tuesday, and her story was not proven so far in their place.

