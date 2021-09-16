An anonymous tip has led to the discovery of 10 bodies at a mass grave in an abandoned rural property in Mexico on Tuesday.

According to Mexico News Daily, police searched the property at the town of Gonzalez Ortega, also known as Machines, in Zacatecas state after receiving a tip about criminal activities in the area. The area is located 18 kilometers from Zacatecas city.

The property is reportedly near a ranch owned by former Zacatecas governor Miguel Alonso Reyes. Authorities said the bodies discovered in the mass grave bore signs of torture.

Milenio reported that the intelligence department of ​​the Ministry of Public Security implemented the operation after receiving an anonymous complaint of alleged criminal activities at the farm.

In a statement, the Ministry of Public Security said that "once requested by the State Attorney General's Office and authorized by a judge," authorities conducted the investigation, "revealing the unfortunate location of 10 people without life inside."

The Mexican state government confirmed that it is investigating the multiple homicides to find those responsible for "this atrocious act."

The State Attorney General's Office is reportedly carrying out "expert and investigative procedures" to identify the bodies and determine the victims' sex and cause of death.

Homicides in Mexico

Mexico recorded the two most violent years in its history, with 34,682 homicides in 2019 and 34,557 in 2020. Based on the National Public Security System (SENSP) data, the state of Zacatecas recorded the highest rate of intentional homicides in the country.

Zacatecas recorded a homicide rate at 52.21 per 100,000 people in the first half of the year. Next on the SENSP list is the state of Baja California with 51.3, followed by Colima with 40.89.

States of Chihuahua and Guanajuato are next, with 38.73 and 35.40, respectively. Based on the federal government's daily homicide report, the state of Zacatecas recorded 323 murders from August 1 to September 10.

The state of Zacatecas is in the midst of a territorial battle between the Mexican drug cartels - the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). However, Mexican authorities have not yet implicated organized crime groups in this case.

Security officials reported Tuesday that they had found and destroyed six encampments and eight surveillance points placed by the Mexican drug cartels in strategic areas at the nearby municipality of Jerez.

Meanwhile, David Monreal, the newly inaugurated governor, addressed the wave of violence when he was sworn in on Sunday. Monreal noted that the violence had surged and that the state's finances were in peril.

"Public security is in its worst moment... The finances of municipalities are in disorder. Our state is dying," Monreal said as reported by Mexico Daily News.

Bloody Turf War Between Rival Mexican Drug Cartels Resulted to 6 Men Hanged From Bridge

Last month, six male bodies were discovered hanging off a bridge in the city of Zacatecas. It happened amid the Mexican drug cartels' fight over lucrative drug trafficking routes.

A source at the local prosecutor's office said the bodies discovered were half-naked. The city of Zacatecas, which is the capital of the state with a similar name, has been heavily damaged by the intense violence between rival Mexican drug cartels.

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

