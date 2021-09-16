Former U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his support to the arrested Capitol rioters, who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to stop the certification of the win of U.S. President Joe Biden in the 2020 elections.

Trump has released a statement before a rally planned on Saturday in Washington, protesting their treatment, according to a Washington Post report.

The former president said in a statement that their hearts and minds are with the people being "persecuted so unfairly" in light of the January 6 protest about his so claimed "rigged presidential election."

Trump added that justice will prevail in the end.

Capitol rioters had committed more than 1,000 assaults against police officers during the insurrection, as prosecutors noted.

Trump earlier noted before the Capitol riot that he would join them on their march to Congress to "show strength," according to an Axios report. He also appeared in a video message, claiming that that the election was stolen from them before telling his supporters to go home.

Justice for J6 Rally

The Department of Homeland Security had informed law enforcement agencies that they are aware of a "small number of recent online threats of violence" in light of the upcoming Justice for J6 rally outside the U.S. Capitol on Saturday. There were also online discussions encouraging violence on the day before the rally, according to a CBS News report.

Temporary fencing has been put up around the U.S. Capitol as a precautionary measure, with the Capitol Police requesting the National Guard Quick Reaction Force to be on standby near the Capitol.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger urged people seeking trouble to just stay at home.

Manger noted that they will enforce the law and not tolerate violence.

Meanwhile, rally organizer Matt Braynard said in an email that there is no possibility of violence from their peaceful protest.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that he thinks the law enforcement partners are much better prepared than things were before.

Capitol Rioters Arrested

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 500 Capitol rioters who participated in the January 6 insurrection. The arrests were made in more than 40 states, with apprehensions continuing almost daily, according to a USA Today report.

However, many rioters were allowed to walk free on January 6, with the Federal Bureau of Investigation asking the public's help to identify people who took part in one of the most documented crimes in the country.

Out of the arrested, only 58 federally charged rioters have entered guilty pleas so far, according to an Insider report.

FBI agents are going through video footage, social media posts, and phone location data. Authorities are seeing an increase in the number of people charged for the insurrection.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has created a committee to probe the Capitol riot, with Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger being the only Republicans in the panel.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that GOP would create its own investigation panel.

