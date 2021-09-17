Fans of Selena Quintanilla are excited to find out that the Latina superstar is now on TikTok. Today's youth can also discover the talent of the late Selena as her music and past concert videos are now available on the video-sharing app.

The official Selena TikTok account was made with approval by the Quintanilla family. Universal Music Group made the announcement this week through a statement. The TikTok account joins other Selena's approved social media accounts such as Facebook and Twitter.

"The platform is proud to welcome Selena Quintanilla, the queen of Tex-Mex, and one of the most emblematic Latin musical figures of all time," the Universal Music Group said.

According to the Universal Music Group, TikTok is "a space where music that has marked many generations is rediscovered and the best reason to connect with millions of people around the world."

Selena Quintanilla's Music in TikTok

TikTok users will now learn more about Selena Quintanilla's music, career, and legacy in Tejano music. Excerpts from the Latina superstar's last concert will be uploaded to her account.

Netizens can also use the Latina superstar's songs on their own videos with the hashtag #SelenaChallenge.

Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla said she has been watching Selena's fans celebrate her sister's legacy on TikTok. She added that "it's about to get even better now with her official page."

Suzette also expressed her gratitude towards those who continue to love and support the Tejano superstar's music. At present, Selena's TikTok account featured six videos.

The account will host a stream of the Latina superstar's most memorable live performances on September 23 at 7 p.m.

Chris Perez Made Peace With Selena Quintanilla's Family

The announcement of Selena Quintanilla joining TikTok came days after her husband Chris Perez made peace with her family. Perez said he and the late Tejano star's family have worked out their differences after a long legal feud.

Selena Quintanilla's family earlier sued Perez and two companies over plans to create a miniseries based on his 2012 memoir, "To Selena, With Love."

Abraham Quintanilla, Selena's father, opposed the show and called the memoir an unauthorized book. On Tuesday, Perez tweeted that the legal dispute with the Quintanilla family had been "amicably resolved."

Perez went on to say that he and the Quintanilla family hope to work together to continue to honor and celebrate Selena's legacy.

Good news! I have amicably resolved my legal dispute with the Quintanilla family. Now that these issues are behind us, going forward, my hope, and the hope of the Quintanilla family, is for us to work together to continue to honor and celebrate the legacy of Selena. — Chris Perez (@ChrisPerezNow) September 14, 2021

Selena Quintanilla's Death

Selena Quintanilla tragically died on March 31, 1995. The well-known singer-songwriter was only 23 years old. Yolanda Saldivar, a fan, shot her in the back as she walked out of a room at the Days Inn Motel in Texas.

Saldivar was found guilty in October 1995, and she was sentenced to a maximum of life in prison for first-degree murder.

Selena's killer is currently in Mountain View Prison in Texas, which is a maximum-security women's prison. She's reportedly eligible for parole on March 20, 2025.

The Latina superstar's father earlier said they do not care if Selena's killer will be released today. He noted that even Saldivar could be free, nothing could bring his daughter back.

