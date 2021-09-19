Former President Donald Trump provided his raw and unfiltered commentary in the recent boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

Trump gave his guest commentary from the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida, with his real-time comments broadcast over Pay-Per-View (PPV) and FITE. The alternate commentary program also included Donald Trump Jr., as well as UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal.

The match was between former Cruiserweight and Heavyweight Undisputed World Champion Evander "The Real Deal" Holyfield, who makes his comeback fight in the heavyweight battle against UFC Heavyweight World Champion Vitor "The Phenom" Belfort.

The match was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Miami, Florida. Holyfield was considered to be the best pound-for-pound Heavyweight Champion alive. Meanwhile, Belfort has the most knockouts in UFC history.

Belfort won the match via Technical Knockout (TKO) at 1:49 of the first round. The exhibition match later led to a 30-day medical suspension for 58-year-old Holyfield.

Other matches in the event featured UFC legends Anderson "Spider" Silva facing off against Tito "The Huntington Beach Bad Boy" Ortiz in a professional boxing match.

There were also bouts between David Haye against Joe Fournier and Andy Vences against Jono Carroll. The fighting event also featured live performances from Brazilian pop superstar ANITTA, Latino superstar LUNAY, and Cuban supergroup GENTE DE ZONA.

