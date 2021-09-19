The administration of President Joe Biden has started expelling Haitian migrants who recently arrived in Del Rio, Texas.

Thousands of Haitian migrants were being held in an area controlled by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Aljazeera reported that close to 14,000 migrants are staying under the Del Rio International Bridge.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the CBP has deployed 400 additional personnel to improve control of the area.

The Biden administration started flying the migrants back to Haiti on Sunday. The DHS said it would ramp up their transportation to fasten the pace while "increasing the removal flights to Haiti and other destinations" in the next 72 hours.

The DHS noted that it had already transported 2,000 people out of Del Rio to other locations on Friday for processing and possible removal from the country.

The department said the Biden administration was taking action to reduce the number of migrants and improve their conditions while in the U.S.

The DHS added that the administration was also working with "source" countries to accept those who previously lived in those nations.

The Biden administration plans to deter more Haitian migrants from coming to the U.S. while solving the overflow at the South Texas border town. However, human rights groups and some Democratic lawmakers are against the plan.

Mass Deportation for Haitian Migrants

Marsha Espinosa, assistant secretary for public affairs for the DHS, said they have repeated that the borders are not open, adding that people should not make the dangerous travel, The New York Times reported.

Reports said the first three planes left San Antonio, Texas for Haitian capital Port-au-Prince on Sunday. An official who spoke on the condition of anonymity told New York Times that it would be increased to four flights a day starting on Monday.

Most of the passengers were single adults, but it was not detailed how many people on each flight were transported. In May, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced an 18-month temporary protected status for Haitians in the U.S.

Mayorkas cited social unrest, serious security concerns, human rights abuses, poverty, and lack of basic resources exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NPR reported that the status would provide a work permit and stay of deportation to foreign nationals who qualify.

Haitian Migrants Staying Under a Bridge in Texas

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano has declared a state of emergency and described the situation as "unprecedented" and "surreal," Business Insider reported.

With the surge of migrants, U.S. officials said they were temporarily closing the border crossing with Ciudad Acuna, Mexico to respond to urgent safety and security needs.

Apart from the Haitians, the crowd of migrants under the bridge was joined by Cubans, Venezuelans, Peruvians, and Nicaraguans. The increase in Haitian migrants stemmed from political instability and natural calamities devastating the Caribbean nation.

Haiti's president Jovenel Moise was assassinated in July inside his home. It was followed by a powerful earthquake that killed 2,100 people. The CBP noted that more than 29,000 Haitians have arrived over the past 11 months.

Republicans have thrown their criticism at the Biden administration for allowing undocumented migrants to cross the U.S. The Supreme Court earlier ordered that the "Remain in Mexico" policy be reinstated despite Biden's appeal to suspend it.

