Legendary Mexican-American guitarist Carlos Santana recently announced that his latest "star-studded" album entitled "Blessings and Miracles," will be released in October.

Set to be released on October 15, Santana's latest album will feature several music icons he previously worked on in some of his projects.

According to Santana, the name of his latest album came from his belief that people were born with heavenly powers that allow them to create blessings and miracles.

"The world programs you to be unworthy of those gifts, but we have to utilize light, spirit, and soul - they're indestructible and immutable," said Santana, adding that those three aspects were the three main elements of his forthcoming album.

Carlos Santana spent at least two years recording most of his songs in the "Blessings and Miracles" album. The multi-Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist served as the album's producer and collaborated with record makers.

Carlos Santana New Album Features Singles 'Move' and 'She's Fire'

The latest album of Carlos Santana included a song entitled "Move," which is another collaboration with Matchbox 20 singer Rob Thomas. The two legends reteamed after their song "Smooth" gathered multiple Grammy winnings in 1999.

Santana recalled that his single "Move" happened just like his 1999 collaboration with Thomas.

"It [Move] was just like behind intelligence behind scenes, and I just knew that I had to record it with Rob," the legendary guitarist said.

Santana went on saying that his first single in "Blessings and Miracles" was about igniting and activating oneself.

Santana's second single in his newest album is called "She's Fire," a collaboration between him, music icon Dianne Warren, and multi-platinum selling superstar G-Eazy. The guitar legend was full of praise for his collaborators, highlighting that G-Eazy was talented. He also expressed his gratitude to Dianne Warren for reaching out to her and send him the songs she wrote.

On September 14, the music video "She's Fire" was posted on YouTube, and it already garnered more than 125,000 views since it was released.

Ahead of the release of his newest album, Carlos Santana and his band were doing a North American concert tour, which was named after his latest musical project. Santana began to hit the roads on his "Blessings and Miracles" concert tour on September 11 in Atlantic City.

On September 21, Santana and his band will perform on Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, and he will end his tour in Durant, Oklahoma on October 2.

Who is Carlos Santana?

Carlos Santana rocked the music industry for more than five decades as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues rock fusion.

To date, the guitar legend won at least 10 Grammys and three Latin Grammys.

His group was included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Apart from Grammys, the guitar legend also received Billboard's Century Award in 1996 and Kennedy Honors Award in 2013.

Carlos Santana was also known to be one of the two music acts in the history of Billboard to score at least one Top Ten album for six consecutive decades from the 1960s.

