Police in Alabama on Monday said investigations into multiple possible sightings of missing Gabby Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie, in Mobile County had not yielded any leads on his whereabouts.

Alabama cops searched for Gabby Petito's fiance after multiple people reported a man's sightings that fit Laundrie's description in the Mobile area, The Daily Mail reported.

The county is located more than 600 miles northwest of his Florida home in North Port, where he had been staying with his parents before he disappeared on Tuesday last week.

Some netizens even speculated that Laundrie may have been the body found in a dumpster outside a Walmart in Mobile over the weekend.

But Alabama cops told FOX 10 News on Monday that the body in the dumpster belonged to an unidentified homeless man. Police said they have been investigating many tips, but none had produced any concrete information.

Mobile County Sheriff's Office Captain Paul Burch said they have dispatched a vehicle for each call and verified that the person was not Laundrie. But still, Burch encouraged the public to report anything that might be useful.

"We will always check on everyone because you may never know," he noted.

The multiple tips on Brian Laundrie's whereabouts came as law enforcement in Florida called off their search for Laundrie at the massive park known as the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, which his parents said he visited.

The North Port Police Department said on Monday that they had exhausted all avenues in searching the area. Police are also investigating a cellphone photo showing a man that looks like Brian Laundrie.

According to the New York Post, the photo was taken about two blocks from Laundrie's parents' home in North Port on Friday. However, the man in the photo appeared to have a tattoo on his left arm, which Laundrie does not.

Missing Gabby Petito's Last and Cryptic Message to Her Mom Before Her Disappearance

The North Port Police acquired a court warrant to search and investigate Gabby Petito's computer for clues on her disappearance. Part of the application for warrant stated a cryptic last text message Petito sent to her mother, Nichole Schmidt.

It noted that on August 27, Schmidt received an "odd text" from Petito asking her to help Stan, the YouTuber's grandfather. Petito said she keeps receiving voicemails and missed calls from him.

However, Schmidt noted that Gabby Petito never called her grandfather "Stan," making her think something was wrong. On August 30, Petito's mother acknowledged that she also received a text from her daughter saying: "No service in Yosemite."

Schmidt believes that her daughter did not send that final message and that Brian Laundrie might have sent them from her phone, possibly to mislead her family and investigators to her whereabouts.

The document further noted that this was the "last communication anyone has" with Gabby Petito. Her mobile phone was no longer operational, and she stopped posting anything on her social media.

911 Call Reveals Brian Laundrie Slapped Gabby Petito Repeatedly Before She Disappeared

A 911 call narrated a domestic abuse involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie at a community cooperative in Moab before the YouTuber was reported missing.

The man from Utah who called the emergency hotline said they saw a man, who appeared to be Brian Laundrie, slapped Petito before the two hopped back in a van and drove off on August 12.

The unnamed man also said that Laundrie and Petito drove off to Main Street from Moonflower. Shortly after the call, the couple was filmed in police bodycam footage when Moab Police stopped them.

In the video, the YouTuber, who was crying, told police that they had "been fighting all morning."

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the You Tuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

On Sunday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said human remains believed to be of Gabby Petito were found in Wyoming.

The FBI said the remains they found in Teton County, Wyoming was "consistent" with the description of the missing YouTuber.

However, the body has yet to be 100 percent positively identified, and the cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy on the body is scheduled for Tuesday.

