A frail-looking Phil Collins serenaded the crowd who attended the Genesis farewell concert in Birmingham on Monday. The 70-year-old singer sang all of the evening's songs while sitting on a chair.

Collins finished the first show of their farewell concert entitled "The Last Domino?" sitting down the entire time. However, he was not alone as the band's guitarist Mike Rutherford also opted to play while sitting on a stool from time to time in the show.

The concert of Genesis in Birmingham was the first stop of their farewell concert tour. "The Last Domino?" also marked the first concert tour of Genesis since their 2007 tour entitled "Turn It On Again."

Because of his health condition, Phil Collins' 20-year-old son Nic took over the drum throne for him.

Phil Collins Concert: Frontman Crosses Himself Out of Future Genesis Tours

Ahead of the farewell concert, Phil Collins told Mojo Magazine that this would be the final chance to see him in a Genesis concert.

"This English and American tour, that will be enough for me," the 70-year-old drummer said.

Collins noted that his health condition made him unable to play the drums, adding that he'll be unlikely to be back on stage with Genesis after "The Last Domino?" tour, 69 News reported.

Phil Collins has lauded his son for being able to play just like him, with the same attitude. But Collins stressed that his condition makes him sad because he wants to play the drums with his son.

When asked if the current tour will put Genesis "to bed," the "I Can't Dance" hitmaker said the band members are now old, adding that the concert tour might probably be their last.

Phil Collins Medical Condition

Phil Collins told BBC early this month that his medical condition made him "barely hold a drum stick" with his hand as he admitted that "physical things" get in his way when it comes to performing.

Collins' medical condition stemmed out when he sustained a vertebrae injury in his neck while performing in 2009, prompting him to undergo surgery in the same year, The Guardian reported.

In 2015, the drummer again underwent surgery that affected his nerves. Apart from the vertebrae injury, Collins was also reported to have diabetes.

The Genesis frontman noted that his vertebrae were crushing his spinal cord whenever he moved and played the drums. He added that he couldn't hold the drumstick properly without pain. The drummer also cited a moment where he taped the drum sticks in his hands just to push through with a performance.

Phil Collins boasts a successful solo career during the 80s and the 90s, with his hit songs such as "In The Air Tonight" and "One More Night."

Between 1982 and 1990, he achieved three U.K. and seven U.S. number-one singles in his solo career. He had more U.S. top 40 singles than any other artist during the 80s when his work with Genesis, other artists, and his solo career is totaled.

