Before the Sinaloa cartel drug lord served his life sentence in the U.S. for a string of crimes, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman allegedly considered his mistresses as his "vitamins," a supply he needed to keep him young.

Based on a new book by journalist Noah Hurowitz, who covered El Chapo's trial and has done extensive research in the life of the Sinaloa cartel boss, he shared a glimpse on the mistresses of El Chapo.

According to Daily Star, Hurowitz cited El Chapo's former personal assistant Alex Ciufentes who revealed that the Sinaloa cartel boss liked his women underage and referred to them as his "vitamins."

Alex said the Sinaloa cartel boss allegedly boasted that his sexual conquests kept him young, but the lawyers of El Chapo denied it.

The Mexican drug lord reportedly did not only take his mistresses and girlfriends to expensive resorts but also involved them in his criminal activities.

Before he was locked up at the maximum-security U.S. federal prison ADX Florence in Colorado, El Chapo was considered a renowned ladies' man. During his detentions, he also received frequent visits from various wives and girlfriends.

El Chapo's Wife Emma Coronel Aispuro Says 'I Admire Him'

El Chapo's wife Emma Coronel Aispuro is a former beauty queen and has become a controversial character during her husband's trial.

One of the witnesses named Coronel Aispuro as a co-conspirator in his infamous maximum-security prison break in 2015. Exchanged text messages between El Chapo and his wife showed him asking her to stash his weapons ahead of a raid.

The morning when one of El Chapo's mistresses took the stand, Emma Coronel Aispuro and the Sinaloa cartel boss even wore matching maroon velvet suit jackets, appearing to be a show of solidarity.

"I don't know my husband as the person they are trying to show him. But rather I admire him as the human being that I met, and the one that I married," Coronel Aispuro earlier told The New York Times.

El Chapo's Children, Successors

The Sun reported that El Chapo had more than a dozen children among his string of wives and mistresses. The notorious Mexican drug lord is believed to have fathered at least 15 children.

El Chapo's twin daughters were even U.S. citizens after Emma Coronel Aispuro gave birth to both of them in California in 2011.

El Chapo fathered his eldest sons, Ivan Archivaldo Guzman, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar and Ovidio Guzman Lopez during his marriage to María Salazar Hernández. El Chapo's sons, known as "Chapitos," were believed to be running the Sinaloa Cartel.

He also had a daughter named Alejandrina Gisselle, who remained a staunch defender of her father and once boasted that she was beautiful because of her mother. She added that she was intelligent because of her father and a murderer because of herself.

Rosa Isela Guzmán Ortiz is a Californian woman and is believed to be El Chapo's oldest daughter born from an affair with a "woman in Jalisco" based on the statement of his mother.

Due to his post-marital flings, Kim Guzman Dolci and Laisha Guzman were also reported to be part of El Chapo's successors, but there's only a little information known about them.

