The Taliban has requested their own representative at this week's United Nations General Assembly, with Afghanistan currently being represented at the UN by Ghulam Isaczai.

UN's credentials committee is currently reviewing the rival requests of the Taliban and Isaczai, according to an ABC 17 News report. The Taliban had directed the UN on Monday to replace Isaczai with their own representative.

UN Secretary General's spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said that the Secretary-General had received a letter with a letterhead "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

The letter was dated Sept. 20, 2021, and was signed by Ameer Khan Muttaqi as "Minister of Foreign Affairs." Muttaqi was requesting to participate in the UN General Assembly's 76th session on Sept. 21-27,2021.

The UN Secretary General's spokesman noted that Muttaqi cited in the letter that former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani was ousted and that countries across the world do not recognize him as a president.

Mutaqqi was reported to say that therefore Isaczai no longer represents Afghanistan, according to an Associated Press News report.

Dujarric said that the General Assembly's nine-member Credentials Committee would have to make a decision when it comes to disputes over seats at the UN.

Taliban Nominating a Representative

The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at the UN session in New York City while also nominating Doha-based spokesperson, Suhail Shaheen, as the Afghanistan's representative, according to a BBC News report.

UN rules that Isczai will remain Afghanistan's ambassador to the global organization until the session begins next Monday.

Meanwhile, Qatar had urged world leaders to stay engaged with the Taliban during the UN meeting on Tuesday.

Qatar's leader, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, said that snubbing the militant group would only lead to polarization and reactions. He added that dialogue with the Taliban can be fruitful.

The Taliban are still under UN economic sanctions, with many countries saying that any Taliban request to replace Afghanistan's envoy would need to go through careful review.

Volkan Bozkir, a Turkish statesman and the departing president of the General Assembly, said that usually, a country has the right to nominate somebody, according to The New York Times report.

Meanwhile, Qatar has become the main player in Afghanistan after it hosted talks between the Taliban and U.S., which led to the 2020 agreement to withdraw U.S. troops from the country.

It has also helped Afghans and foreign nationals to leave the country since the takeover of Taliban.

Taliban Leadership

The group has vowed to respect women's rights, media freedom, and amnesty for government officials after taking charge of the country's capital, Kabul.

Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that the rights of women will be protected within the framework of Islam, according to an Aljazeera report.

Mujahid also said that the group wished for peaceful relations with other countries and no group will be allowed to use Afghan territory for attacks against any nation.

He said that nobody will be harmed, including the United States. Mujahid added that they do not want any enemies, internal or external.

However, recently, the Taliban had issued a ban on women working. Female teachers and girls were also barred from secondary school education, according to a CBS News report.

The announcement came after the education ministry ordered male teachers and students to be back to secondary school, but did not mention women, educators and young girls.

