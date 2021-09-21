Officials on Tuesday confirmed the remains that were found in the Bridger Teton National Forest in Wyoming were of Gabby Petito.

The confirmation of Petito's remains comes days after the body was discovered on Sunday, as authorities combed a remote campsite on the border of the said national forest and Grand Teton National Park.

"Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito [Gabby Petito], date of birth March 19, 1999," said a statement posted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Denver Division.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

Gabby Petito's Cause of Death Pending Until Autopsy Report Finalized

The FBI also mentioned that the coroner's initial determination of the YouTube star's manner of death was a homicide.

Meanwhile, Petito's cause of death remains pending until the final results of the autopsy come in. The new details on Gabby Petito's case came to light as the influencer's remains were transported to Blue's office for an autopsy, which was performed on Tuesday.

Despite confirming that the remains found in Wyoming belonged to Gabby Petito, Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider on Tuesday assured that their investigators would make sure anyone involved in Petito's death will be held accountable for their actions. The special agent in charge also urged "anyone with information" about Brian Laundrie's role in the incident or of his whereabouts to reach out to their agency.

The confirmation and initial determination of homicide as Petito's manner of death also came after a 911 call revealed and narrated a domestic abuse involving a couple who would later be confirmed as the YouTuber and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. It can be recalled that a man from the recording claimed that Laundrie slapped Petito before the two hopped back in a van and drove off to Main Street to Moonflower. Shortly after the call, the couple was filmed from a police bodycam when Moab Police intercepted them. Before her death, Petito was reported missing by her family on September 11, weeks after she last spoke with her mom in late August.

Manhunt for Gabby Petito's Boyfriend Brian Laundrie Continues

On Tuesday, Laundrie's legal team canceled the press conference that was scheduled to address the sudden disappearance of Gabby Petito's boyfriend, New York Post reported.

The outlet furthered that Laundrie's residence was declared a crime scene, and Brian's parents, Roberta and Chris Laundrie, were seen out of the residence while the officials work to collect evidence that might give clues that would explain the sudden disappearance of the incident's person of interest.

It can be recalled that Laundrie vanished on September 14, as his family claimed that Laundrie hiked in Carlton Reserve and never returned. As of Tuesday evening, North Port Police said that their search from Carlton and nearby lands concluded for the day. The department added that they would return on Wednesday "with a similar operation."

Search of the Carlton & nearby lands concluded for the evening. Nothing of note. The current plan is to return Wednesday with a similar operation. We join the FBI in asking for continued public assistance by sharing any info 1-800-CALL FBI or https://t.co/vlIagGIoHc pic.twitter.com/5DWopahBI8 — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 21, 2021

North Port Police also sought the help of the public and urged them to give them any information concerning Gabby Petito's boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

