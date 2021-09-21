A group of Haitian migrants on their way to be deported back to their county on Monday revolted as they seize control of the bus, and briefly escaped the route to San Antonio where they will board deportation flights.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the incident happened on Monday afternoon during a two-and-a-half-hour trip from the makeshift migrant encampment under the international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, The Washington Examiner reported.

READ NEXT: Probe Underway for Border Agents Riding Horses While Chasing Haitian Migrants - DHS Says

Haitian Migrants Briefly Escapes Bus en Route to Deportation

According to a senior federal law enforcement official on Tuesday, the Haitian migrants "did break out of the bus and they did escape."

Despite trying to escape and being deported back to Haiti, the Haitian migrants were reported to be recaptured by the authorities.

Details regarding the number of escapees from the said bus were still unclear. It was also not clear whether the federal agency, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) or Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), supervised the transport of the said migrants to be deported.

It can be recalled that CBP is responsible for the apprehension, transportation, and processing of illegal immigrants. Meanwhile, ICE is tasked with the longer detention of and removal of illegal migrants in the United States.

As Haitian migrants escaped the vehicle that will bring them to the point of their deportation, an ICE spokesperson confirmed in an interview that there were no reported injuries in the said incident.

Haitian Deportees Assault Pilots, Immigration Officers

Escaping and hijacking a bus is not the only retaliation of migrants, as Haitian deportees were reported to assault pilots and U.S. Immigration Officers when they arrive in Port au Prince, also on Tuesday.

The assault broke out after a flight carrying single adult Haitians arrived and were released on Haiti's authorities on the Tarmac. Several deportees then stormed another flight carrying Haitian families.

The pilots of the second flight were reported to be attacked while the Haitian families were still on board the flight. Meanwhile, at least three ICE officers sustained non-fatal injuries during the unrest.

A spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) emphasized that Haitian crowd control officers responded to both incidents and resolved the situations.

"ICE fully respects the rights of all people to peacefully express their opinions, while continuing to perform its immigration enforcement mission," the DHS spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Haitian Migrants Deportation

The string of incidents on Tuesday stemmed out as the U.S. and Mexican governments were set to ramp up the number of deportation flights to Haiti after nearly 15,000 migrants gathered under a bridge connecting Del Rio, Texas, and Acuña, Mexico.

As of Tuesday, over 1,000 Haitian Migrants were deported to Haiti. Meanwhile, a total of 4,000 of the crowd were either deported or moved to other processing centers across the U.S. borders.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Senate hearing on Tuesday that the public will see a difference in the crowd of Haitian Migrants in the next 48 to 96 hours.

READ NEXT: Kevin McCarthy Calls on Pres. Joe Biden to Deploy National Guard in Texas as 13,000 Haitian Migrants Gather Under Del Rio Bridge

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Summers