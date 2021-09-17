House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday called on President Joe Biden to deploy National Guard troops in Del Rio, Texas as thousands of Haitian migrants overwhelmed the small town.

McCarthy said that National guards at the southern border would help the Border Patrol agents "to control the situation." The House minority leader also emphasized that the Biden administration should recognize the Haitian migrant surge as a "national security crisis."

McCarthy's call came a day after Texas Governor Greg Abbott walked back on his decision to shut down border crossings.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection has sought the help of Texas in closing the border amid the surge of illegal migrants. However, the White House reversed itself hours later.

The Texas governor then designated the state's Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to maintain their presence around ports of entry to deter crossings.

Kevin McCarthy Urges Kamala Harris to Plan on Texas Southern Border Migration

Kevin McCarthy also called on Vice President Kamala Harris to update the Americans about the administration's plan in securing the southern border.

"I am inviting the Vice President to brief Members of the Republican Conference next week to provide an update on the administration's plan to secure our southern border and our country," McCarthy said.

The Republican leader also asked for clarification on why the airspace was restricted over a Texas bridge, where thousands of Haitian migrants gathered.

The Federal Aviation Administration, acting on a Border Patrol request, has temporarily banned drone flights around the bridge until September 30, unless for security purposes, Associated Press reported.

Kevin McCarthy linked the situation at the border to the efforts of House Democrats to pass legislation that would immediately grant citizenship for up to 10 million illegal immigrants.

"It is no coincidence this is happening... This is a wakeup call to Democrats that their policies are putting American lives in danger and must be abandoned," McCarthy noted.

Haitian Migrants Under Texas Bridge

McCarthy's call to President Joe Biden and his administration happened as thousands of migrants, composed of predominantly Haitians, gathered under an international bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

The Haitians gathered under and around the Del Rio bridge after suddenly crossing the border from Mexico. Val Verde County Sheriff Frank Joe Martinez estimated the number of migrants in the area at around 13,700 as of Friday, adding that more Haitians are traveling through Mexico by bus.

Reuters reported that apart from the Haitians, the crowd of migrants under the bridge were joined by Cubans, Venezuelans, and Nicaraguans. Verde County Judge Lewis Owens said the vast majority of the migrants have been under the bridge for as long as six days.

Haitian migrants were also reported to assemble in camps near the Mexican side of the border to wait while deciding whether to enter the U.S.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said the migrant surge in their area is something that "needs to be brought to light," adding that the issue needs quick attention and response in real-time.

Update from earlier today. pic.twitter.com/5hXu3eYyB5 — Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano (@BrunoRalphy) September 17, 2021

