Texas Governor Greg Abbott walked back on his decision to shut down border crossings on Thursday, nearly six hours after announcing the movement, blaming President Joe Biden and his administration.

The Texas governor's actions came as thousands of migrants from Haiti await their entry into the United States.

On Thursday, Abbott issued a statement blaming President Biden and his administration for the confusion that occurred. The governor explained that the Biden administration has turned to a different border strategy, at least six hours after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection sought the help of Texas in closing the ports of entry into the United States.

UPDATE: Governor Abbott has released a new statement saying the federal government initially reached out to Texas to help with closing points of entry at the border, but reversed their decision six hours later, and “flip flopped to a strategy that abandons border security.” pic.twitter.com/IZHe1fbu8x — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021

Abbott then blasted the administration, saying that the move was abandoning the "border security" and permit illegal crossers and cartels to exploit the U.S. borders.

"The Biden administration is in complete disarray and is handling the border crisis as badly as the evacuation from Afghanistan," Abbott underscored in the statement.

Despite walking back on closing the border crossing, Abbott highlighted that he designated the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard around the port of entries to control the crossings.

Texas Governor Closes Border Point of Entries

Abbott's designation of personnel from the state's Department of Public Safety and National Guard came after he issued the closure of six ports of entry from Mexico into the United States earlier on Thursday.

In a separate statement, Abbott mentioned that he directed the lone star state's Department of Public Safety and National Guard to close the six ports of entry along the southern border to stop the migrant caravan that is overrunning Texas. Abbott also called the border crisis "dire" because the U.S. Customs and Border Protection sought their help as their agents were overwhelmed by the chaos.

"The sheer negligence of the Biden administration to do their job and secure the border is appalling," Abbott stressed in a statement, pointing out that Texas remains committed to securing the border and protecting Americans.

It was not the first time Governor Abbott issued a border measure to curb the illegal migration within the U.S. It can be recalled that the Texas governor authorized the National Guard to arrest individuals who illegally cross the borders. He also raised funds to complete the construction of the border wall.

Number of Migrants Under Texas Bridge Grew to 8,0000

The closure of the six points of entry stemmed out as the number of migrants under the international bridge located in Del Rio, Texas grew to more than 8,200 from 4,200 overnight. It can be recalled that the said migrants were reported to wait for the apprehensions after crossing illegally into the United States.

NEW: Another stunning image from our @FoxNews drone team showing the situation at the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, where a law enforcement source tells me there are more than 8,000 migrants waiting to be processed by Border Patrol after crossing illegally into the U.S. pic.twitter.com/opey70NBNt — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 16, 2021

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the crowd of migrants under the bridge was mostly from Haiti and more people are joining the group every minute.

