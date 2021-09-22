A woman claimed Wednesday that she saw Gabby Petito's fiance Brian Laundrie "acting weird" near a Wyoming campsite, where the remains of the YouTuber were found on Sunday.

Jessica Schultz, a graphic designer who lived in a camper for more than four years, also claimed that she tipped off the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on where they should look for the body of then missing Gabby Petito.

Schultz said she caught a slow-moving white van near Grand Teton National Park on August 26, and as she passed by it, she noticed a "generic" white man, who she now believes was Laundrie, alone inside the vehicle.

"He was just acting weird. You know, when you're out in the middle of nowhere, your hackles go up when you see something that's out of the ordinary," Schultz told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday.

The woman noted that she also saw the white van on the 27th and possibly the 28th without someone else around it. She said she contacted the FBI Thursday about her sighting when she heard about the search for Petito.

Schultz shared her sightings on a TikTok video, saying that when she saw the van, she was not 100 percent sure it was Brian Laundrie.

However, she said she was convinced that what she saw might be relevant when she saw the dashcam footage of a sobbing Petito after the couple had a fight.

"He [Laundrie] was very kind of awkward and confused... and it was just him. There was no Gabby [Petito]," Schultz noted.

On the couple's van, authorities found a straw hat on the dashboard. Schultz said that when her friend sent her a photo of the hat on the dashboard, that's when she recalled seeing it in the white van and called the FBI and told them to search in Spread Creek.

Schultz noted that the FBI called her back on Sunday morning, the day Petito's body was found in a remote section of a Wyoming national forest.

READ NEXT: Officials Confirm Gabby Petito Remains; Initially Determines Homicide as Manner of Death

Witness Says Brian Laundrie Got 'Aggressive' at Wyoming Restaurant

Another witness on Wednesday claimed that she saw Brian Laundrie two days before Gabby Petito last spoke to her mom.

Nina Celie Angelo told Fox News that she saw Laundrie "flipped out" at Merry Piglets restaurant in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Angelo noted that Laundrie became aggressive at the staff in the restaurant, to the point that Gabby Petito apologized to the crew.

"It's crazy because it wasn't like we passed them on the street. It was a full-blown incident," Angelo said.

The woman noted that she believed the argument stemmed from the couple's bill, claiming that Laundrie stormed out and returned four times inside the restaurant. Petito then later came into the restaurant and apologized for the behavior of her boyfriend.

Dive Team Joins Search of Gabby Petito's Boyfriend Brian Laundrie

On Wednesday, the law enforcement dive team joined the effort to look for Brian Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve in Florida.

The officers were reported to be from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office as they arrived at the swampy 25,000-acre reserve, where Petito's boyfriend told his parents he was going last week.

Sarasota County Sheriff's office spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez said the team, made up of about 10 divers, were trained to investigate low visibility bodies of water.

The divers were reported to "search for evidence of crimes and victims of drowning, water accidents, and foul play." Despite the deployment of the divers, the North Port Police said that Brian Laundrie was still not found. However, the department noted that they would be back on Thursday with the same operation.

The ground search for Brian Laundrie has been halted for the evening. Nothing found.



We will be back out Thursday, similar operation. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 22, 2021

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the You Tuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

READ MORE: Search for Gabby Petito's Missing Fiance Brian Laundrie Expanded to Alabama After Cops Receive Tips of 'Seeing' Him There

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Witnesses Say They Saw Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie Fighting Before Her Disappearance - From NBC New York