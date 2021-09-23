A California man was arrested in Los Angeles after being charged by New York federal prosecutors with perjury for allegedly falsifying emails to support his lawsuit against Hollywood executives.

According to Bloomberg Law, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement on Wednesday that Rovier Carrington was arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles after facing a criminal complaint charge with one count of perjury.

California Man Charged with Perjury

If convicted, the 22-year-old California man would be facing a maximum of five years in prison. Rovier Carrington was arrested and charged with allegedly faking and destroying evidence and lying in his $50 million lawsuit.

In his 2018 lawsuit, Carrington accused late Paramount Pictures Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brad Grey and former MTV head Brian Graden of sexual assault.

The California man claimed that the two men had sexually exploited and then defrauded him. Carrington was released on $15,000 bail after a court appearance.

Strauss noted that Carrington had made "extremely serious allegations" after the two Hollywood execs refused to produce his reality television program. Strauss said he then lied about faking the evidence.

READ NEXT: 'Sex and the City' Star Willie Garson Dead at 57; Cause of Death Still Unknown

2018 Manhattan lawsuit Against Hollywood Executives

The perjury charge against Rovier Carrington was filed after the collapse of his 2018 Manhattan lawsuit against Paramount Pictures and Viacom executives.

The California man claimed that he was a victim of sexual offenses, fraud, unfair competition, misappropriation, and other misdeeds.

He also claimed in the lawsuit that he was related to the Hollywood royalty "The Three Stooges" as the great-grandson of one of the group members. He also said that he was a writer, actor, and producer of TV shows who had worked in 2010 on a reality television show, "The Life of a Trendsetter."

Judge Katherine Polk Failla in Manhattan ordered Carrington to pay $600,000 in attorneys' fees and costs after the defendants in the civil action produced proof that his emails were fabricated for his advantage.

In the set of 10 email chains, the California man allegedly told a friend he was being threatened by one of the executives. He noted that the other executive thinks he's "supposed to constantly sleep with him" for his projects.

Failla said that Carrington had taken steps, including destroying evidence by discarding an iPhone to hinder the defendants from obtaining as much information as possible about his allegations.

Failla did not only dismiss the lawsuit but also disallowed Carrington to refile it. However, she declined a request by defendants to make a criminal referral to federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors said that the email chains that Carrington submitted to support his lawsuit filed in Manhattan were faked. They considered it forged because he was unable to produce original versions of any of the chains.

Prosecutors added that the versions of the email chains he offered could also not be located in email accounts belonging to alleged recipients of the messages.

READ MORE: Los Angeles County Officials Claps Back at Seth Rogen; Defends Maskless Emmy Awards 2021

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Prove Perjury - From How To DIY & VR Gaming