Willie Garson, the actor from the hit HBO series "Sex and the City" died on Tuesday at the age of 57.

The news about Garson's passing was confirmed by his family member.

Although the cause of the actor's death was not furthered by Garson's family members, People confirmed that the actor died on Tuesday afternoon, following a short illness.

Before his passing, Garson took to Twitter to share his followers his last words. In his last Tweet, Garson urged the people to be kind to each other and approach kindness.

BE KIND TO EACH OTHER......ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS. — Willie Garson 🇺🇸 (@WillieGarson) September 5, 2021

Willie Garson's Passing Stirs Sympathies From Co-Stars

As Garson left a mark in the entertainment industry, the actor's co-stars and friends from his projects including "Sex and the City" offered their thoughts on his passing.

"Sex and the City" executive producer Michael Patrick King, who was also produced the series "And Just Like That" recalled Garson's performance on the set, saying that his "spirit and dedication" to his craft is present every day when they are filming. "And Just Like That" was a revival series of SATC where Garson is part of the cast.

"He was there - giving us his all - even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone," King said.

Meanwhile, Mario Cantone, Garson's on-screen partner on the hit HBO series, emphasized that he was "devastated and overwhelmed with sadness." Cantone also paid tribute to the actor saying that he could not have had a more brilliant partner on television.

I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y — Mario Cantone (@macantone) September 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the "Sex and the City" star's son, Nathen paid tribute to his adoptive father, as he took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for the actor.

"I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," Nathen Garson said in the caption of a slideshow dedicated to the actor.

The slideshow featured several photos of Willie Garson including videos of the actor being funny and trying to play a musical instrument and a photo of the actor's adventures.

"You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known," Nathen said adding that he was glad that Garson shared his love with him.

Willie Garson's Career

Apart from "Sex and the City" Garson left several legacies in the entertainment industry.

The actor started his career by booking small roles on popular programs from the 80s and 90s era, The Hollywood Reporter mentioned. Garson appeared on "Cheers," "The X Files," "Twin Peaks," and "Ally McBeal and Friends."

In 1996, Garson booked his breakthrough role as Henry Coffield for seven episodes in "NYPD Blue."

Most recently, Garson played a role in the TV series "Two and a Half Men" and "Pushing Daisies."

Willie Garson was also a force in the Film industry as he appeared in the films "Kingpin," "Fever Pitch," "Groundhog Day" and "there's Something About Mary."

