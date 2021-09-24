The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards honored Mexican songstress Paquita la del Barrio with a prestigious award on Thursday.

Celebrating her enduring career in ranchera and bolero music, Paquita was bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award. She was escorted to the stage by American Puerto Rican Reggaeton singer Bad Bunny.

"Thank you for taking me into consideration and for distinguishing me with this honor," Paquita said in her speech in front of the audience. The Mexican singer noted that she had many things to say, but she preferred to simply say thanks to everyone for the love she received.

Aside from receiving her Lifetime Achievement Award, Paquita la del Barrio also graced the audience with a performance.

The Mexican songstress returned on the stage, dressed in a bedazzled angelic white dress, and performed her hit single "Rata de Dos Patas," accompanied by Mariachi. She then had a duet performance with singer Ana Bárbara for their iconic live interpretation of "El Consejo."

"I think she's [Paquita la del Barrio] a woman that's closed gaps and has carved new paths for artists like me," Bárbara said.

Mexican Songstress Paquita la del Barrio on the Lifetime Achievement Award

The Mexican songstress earlier shared what he felt in receiving the award that was bestowed to her.

"I feel very satisfied in the work I've done is well-received and enjoyed by the public," Paquita said, adding that she was very thankful to the Billboard for thinking about her.

Past receivers of the award given to Paquita la del Barrio were Santana, Armando Manzanero, Miguel Bosé, Conjunto Primavera, Los Temerarios, José José, Marco Antonio Solís, Ricardo Arjona, Emmanuel, Maná, and Intocable, among others.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards also recognized Paquita for her 50-year career through her lifetime achievement award.

Paquita la del Barrio was known to start her career in Mexico City in the '70s as she performed in the local bars and restaurants of the city.

However, before her solo career took off, Paquita joined a duo singer named "Las Golondrinas" with her sister Viola Vivgeros. The duo was known to perform covers of legends Daniel Santos and Julio Jaramillo.

Paquita la del Barrio's vocal skills also earned her three nominations in Latin Grammys. Throughout her career, the Mexican singer recorded more than 30 albums. Currently, she is working on her LP to celebrate her 50 years in the Latin music industry.

Karol G Performs in the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Aside from Paquita la del Barrio, reggaeton superstar Karol G also graced the stage. She performed a medley of her songs.

Karol G performed her hit songs, including "El Maquinon," "Ay, Dios Mio," and "Bichota." The reggaeton superstar also performed her hit collab with Nicki Minaj "Tusa."

Aside from performing, Karol G swept the female awards, winning Hot Latin Songs artist of the year, female, and Top Latin Albums artist of the year, female.

Karol G just dropped the music video of her latest single, "Sejodioto," which had over six million views since its release on September 22.

