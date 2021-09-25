This Amazonian Invades TikTok! Here's How She Became a Social Media Star

An Amazonian TikToker is currently attracting more and more viewers as she shares her culture on the rising social media platform.

Right now, TikTok is one of the most entertaining online platforms since it allows users to share their creative videos. These could be about dancing, singing, funny stories, or unique challenges that would surely excite followers.

Aside from this, TikTok also has some influencers from various regions that are more than willing to share their culture to educate many individuals across the globe.

One of these, is Maira Gomez Godinho a.k.a Cunhaporanga. Right now, her TikTok account already has more than 6 million followers and 81 million likes. Most of his videos are about Amazon's exotic food, daily activities, clothes, as well as their beliefs.

The Amazonian TikToker's Story

According to BELatina's latest report, Cunhaporanga started her interest in TikTok ever since the global COVID-19 pandemic began to spread across the globe.

The health crisis took a lot of lives, including those elders who are responsible for preserving their culture. Aside from this, the tourism industry of various countries was also affected since the implemented restrictions are preventing foreigners from visiting their motherlands.

An indigenous woman named Cunhaporanga Tatuyo from a community in the Amazon forest becomes a TikTok star, and is bringing her culture to the world https://t.co/7fxdv4UAHJ pic.twitter.com/VJMRGJn70R — Kristine Servando (@tinssoldier) September 18, 2021

But, thanks to TikTok, Gomez and other native individuals were able to preserve their culture by sharing them with their followers. The Amazonian began being an influencer by setting up an antenna with her brother in the village region.

She spent most of her days in her village, exploring various social media platforms where she could release her education videos.

At first, she only followed the prevalent challenges in TikTok. However, one of her followers asked her if the Amazon residents were really eating larva. She responded to the question with another video where she put an alive beetle larva into her mouth.

After that content went viral, she decided to combine various trends in TikTok with her videos about the Amazon culture.

Other Indigenous TikTok Influencers

Aside from the Amazonian TikTok star, other indigenous influencers are also on the giant social media platform. ET Online provided some of them so that you can follow them on TikTok and know more about their culture.

James Jones

Tia Wood

Michelle Chubb

Marika Sila

Shina Novalinga

