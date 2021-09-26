The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) went to Brian Laundrie's home in Florida on Sunday to ask his parents for some of his personal items to help with "DNA matching." It happened on the same day of Gabby Petito's memorial service in Long Island, New York.

FBI Requests Brain Laundrie's Items for 'DNA Matching'

The FBI requested several items owned by Brian Laundrie that they could test and match for DNA, the Laundries' lawyer, Steven Bertolino, told Fox News.

According to Bertolino, Laundrie's parents "provided the FBI with what they could" after they asked for some personal items belonging to their son.

Brian Laundrie is currently a person of interest in the disappearance and the homicide of Gabby Petito.

Manhunt for Brian Laundrie Continues

The search for Gabby Petito's fiance at the Carlton Reserve in Florida continued on Sunday. Laundrie's parents said their son told them he was heading to the reserve when they last saw him at their home on September 14.

"We are working as hard to find him now as we did on day one," said North Port Police Department commander Joe Fussell. He noted that what drives them to find Brian Laurie was "to put closure to this investigation."

Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, on Sunday jumped in the search for Gabby Petito's fiance, saying that his expertise could help locate him.

As the search for Laundrie continues, new dispatch audio revealed that Moab Police in Utah were told that Laundrie hit Gabby Petito before they pulled them over on August 12, likely violating a protocol when they did not arrest the YouTuber's boyfriend, The Daily Mail reported.

In the audio, the witness revealed that Gabby Petito was hit before they drove and headed north. Neither police nor city officials had confirmed if their officers were aware that they were dealing with potential domestic violence when they pulled the couple over.

According to Utah law, cops need to issue a citation or arrest if they believe that an incident of domestic violence took place.

Neither Petito nor Laundrie was arrested. They were only separated for the night to calm the situation down before they were allowed to continue on their way.

Gabby Petito's Father Urge People to 'Leave' Relationships That 'Might Not be Best'

Gabby Petito's family has invited the public to attend her funeral on Sunday afternoon at the Maloney Funeral Home in Holbrook, Long Island.

Petito's father, Joe Petito, said "the whole planet knows" her daughter's name, adding how adventurous Gabby Petito was.

"She always wanted to go out and do stuff, whether it was scuba diving with my uncle or myself or hiking the Appalachian trail," Petito's father said.

Apart from recalling her daughter's life, Joe Petito also gave a piece of advice to those who attended the funeral in New York.

"If there is a relationship that you're in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now," Joe Petito said, adding that people should take care of themselves first.

Hundreds of mourners, including Petito's family and friends as well as strangers who were personally moved by the YouTuber's story, packed the funeral home and grieved for the 22-year-old woman whose life was tragically cut short.

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie, 23, was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

Gabby Petito's remains were found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in Wyoming last week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The FBI has already issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie over debit card fraud. The warrant would allow law enforcement officers to arrest Gabby Petito's fiance.

