A woman claimed that she saw Gabby Petito's missing fiance, Brian Laundrie, in Canada. The woman, a flight attendant, posted a photo showing a bald man with a beard and a face mask placed around his chin, the Daily Mail reported.

The woman said on TikTok using the handle @cwlynn that she saw the "flustered" man, whom she believes looked strikingly similar to Brian Laundrie, in a hotel in Toronto, Canada on September 20.

The woman noted that the man was walking out of the hotel when she saw him as she went downstairs to pick up a food delivery.

"I'm not sure if this looks like him or if I just fell too far down the rabbit hole... It looked so much like him... It made me feel really nauseous because I've never seen him in person, like many of you haven't, and this is exactly how I imagined he would look," the woman said on TikTok.

As the mystery man who looked like Brian Laundrie caught her attention, the flight attendant decided to take a photo of him.

Comparing Laundrie's photo and the photo of the man she took, the TikToker said the man has his ears bent down but because of the mask, same as her when she wears a mask.

The flight attendant noted that she last saw the man getting into a car and drove away with another man. The woman said she notified the hotel about her suspicion, but the employees said they did not have any idea about the case.

A hotel worker also told her that man simply did not know where he was going and "he had the wrong hotel." The flight attendant said also reported her encounter with the mystery man to the FBI.

A source told CNN that Laundrie did not take his phone and wallet with him when he left his parents' home in Florida last week, which means it would be harder for authorities to track him.

READ NEXT: Woman Claims Seeing Brian Laundrie' Acting Weird' Near Wyoming Campsite Where Gabby Petito's Remains Were Found

Search for Gabby Petito's Fiance Brian Laundrie Cost $1.2M So Far

Brian Laundrie is currently a person of interest in the disappearance and the homicide of Gabby Petito. The continuous search for him at the Carlton Reserve in Florida now reportedly cost around $1.2 million.

Laundrie's parents said their son told them he was heading to the reserve when they last saw him at their home on September 14.

Former LA County Sheriff's deputy and search and rescue expert Mike Hadsell told Daily Mail that around $200,000 a day is likely being spent for the operation to look for Laundrie in this area.

Hadsell, who is not on this hunt, noted that Laundrie's parents could face the bill if it is proven that they lied to the police by wrongly telling them that it's where their son said he was heading.

The North Port Police Department was still unsuccessful in locating the missing Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve on Friday.

North Port Police PIO Josh Taylor said some members of the search team would remain in the area, and they would be back over the weekend to continue looking for Petito's fiance.

However, Taylor noted that they would not be "providing sound and video unless there is something of major note" this weekend.

"Obviously, if something of note is found, like Brian, we will be ready to act and provide needed info," he added.

FBI Agents Tail Brian Laundrie's Parents

Brian Laundrie's parents have become the target of investigators since he disappeared. On Thursday, Laundrie's parents were tailed by undercover agents when they drove 150 miles to Orlando, Florida to meet with their son's attorney, Steve Bertolino.

Reports said that Bertolino flew from New York to Florida to meet with Christopher Laundrie, 62, and wife Roberta, 55, after a federal arrest warrant was issued for Gabby Petito's missing fiance on Wednesday.

Laundrie's parents did meet with Bertolino during their Orlando trip. Undercover agents believed to be with the FBI also reportedly followed the couple into the Orlando Public Library. But it was unclear why they went to the library.

Meanwhile, the North Port Police Department received a report of gunshots in the area of Laundries' home "from an unknown number" at around 6:45 p.m. on Friday.

Reports said at least 12 police cars showed up and entered the Laundries' home and nearby homes, but all left shortly after. Reporters in the area reportedly believed that it was a "bogus call" given how quickly the officers left.

The FBI has issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie over debit card fraud on Thursday. The warrant would allow law enforcement officers to arrest Gabby Petito's fiance.

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

Gabby Petito's remains were found on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in Wyoming. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

READ MORE: Hunt for Gabby Petito's Fiance: FBI Issues Arrest Warrant for Brian Laundrie

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Officers Defend Fruitless Search for Brian Laundrie in Sarasota Reserve - From FOX 13 Tampa Bay