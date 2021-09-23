The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday issued a federal arrest warrant for Gabby Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, over debit card fraud.

According to the warrant, Laundrie, who is currently a person of interest in the disappearance and the homicide of Petito, committed a debit card fraud between August 30 and September 1. The warrant would allow law enforcement officers to arrest Petito's boyfriend.

In a tweet, the FBI Denver said the issued warrant was pursuant to a federal grand jury indictment for the use of unauthorized access devices related to Brian Laundrie's activities following Gabby Petito's death.

On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito. pic.twitter.com/SSrBVbAeBs — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

Denver FBI Special Agent In Charge Michael Schneider said the FBI and their partners across the U.S. will continue to investigate and assess the facts and circumstances of Petito's homicide.

According to Laundrie's attorney, Steve Bertolino, the warrant issued to his client was related to the activities that occurred after the YouTuber's death and not about Petito's "actual demise."

Bertolino said the FBI is focused on locating Brian Laundrie, adding that the "specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper forum."

Florida Law Firm Offers $20K Reward For Information Locating Brian Laundrie

A law firm in Tampa Bay, Florida has offered $20,000 reward money for those who can provide information on the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie.

The Boohoff law firm announced it on Thursday, saying the $20,000 reward money will go to the first individual who can offer information that directly leads to finding Laundrie.

The North Port Police Department was still unsuccessful in locating the missing Brian Laundrie on Thursday. Police halted their search at the Carlton Reserve in Florida without finding Gabby Petito's fiance. The North Port Police said they will be combing the area again on Friday.

The ground search in the Carlton has been halted for the day. Nothing found. We will be back at it Friday.



A federal arrest warrant has now been issued for Brian Laundrie. Please see @FBIDenver for details. pic.twitter.com/Q0uHTYrzA9 — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 23, 2021

Laundrie's parents earlier said that their son was going to that area before he went missing.

Florida Cops Went Back to Brian Laundrie's Home

Some cops of the North Port Police Department were spotted outside of Brian Laundrie's home on Thursday afternoon. It was unclear why the cops were back at Laundrie's home.

Bertolino told Fox News that Laundrie's parents were on their way back home to North Port from Orlando. The lawyer noted that their trip has "nothing to do" with law enforcement.

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Gabby Petito's remains were found on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in Wyoming. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

