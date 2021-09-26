A team of investigators arrived on the site of the Amtrak Train Derailment in Montana on Sunday, following the incident that killed at least three and left at least seven hospitalized.

The said investigators that arrived in the north-central Montana area were reported to be from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

It can be recalled that Amtrak train derailment occurred on Saturday afternoon near Boplin, a town of fewer than 200 people few miles from the Canadian border in Liberty County, USA Today reported.

Investigators Arrive at the Site of Amtrak Train Derailment in Montana

Law Enforcement officials confirmed that investigators from the NTSB, Amtrak, and BNSF arrived at the accident scene. The team that will take a look into the cause of the derailment was reported to be composed of 14 members, including investigators, and specialists in railroad signals.

In a statement, the National Transportation and Safety Board said that their agency would launch a "go-team" to investigate Saturday's tragic incident in Montana that derailed Amtrak's Empire Builder Train. The board also mentioned that the said team would base in Great Falls Montana.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it is launching a “go team” to investigate the Amtrak train derailment in Montana. https://t.co/CE68ZkOKs2 pic.twitter.com/XA4NldFXVc — ABC News (@ABC) September 26, 2021

In a separate statement, Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said that the NTSB will find out the causes of the recent accident in Montana, adding that they are fully cooperating on the investigation with different agencies.

However, Flynn noted that they would not comment further on the accident itself until the investigation is complete.

Bob Chipkevich from NTSB said that their agency would not rule out human error or any other potential causes of the said accident.

Cause of Amtrak Train Derailment in Montana

Railroad safety expert and the director of the Center for Transportation Research at the University of Tennessee David Clarke said in an interview with AP that several factors might have played a role in Saturday's accident.

Clarke said that the photos showed that the derailment occurred at or near the switch, where railways go from a single track to double track. Because of this, Clarke highlighted that the switch in front of the train might have been hit that started the fishtailing and flipped the back of the train.

Another factor Clarke mentioned is a defect on the rail, contending that "regular testing" does not always reveal problems.

Meanwhile, Clarke crossed out speed as the cause of the argument, arguing that trains on the said line have systems that prevent excessive speeds and collisions.

Victims and Passengers on Amtrak Train

Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator for Liberty County Sarah Robin said that the Amtrak train that derailed in Montana had at least 146 passengers and 13 crew members on board, ABC News reported. However, Amtrak Spokesman Jason Abrams said a different headcount of victims, amounting to 141 passengers and 16 crew members.

At least three deaths were recorded after the incident while seven remain hospitalized, including five left in Benefits Health System in Great Falls Montana, while two remain in the Intensive Care Unit.

"We are in mourning today for the people who lost their lives due to the derailment of the Empire builder train on Saturday... as well as the many others who were injured," Flynn said in his statement.

