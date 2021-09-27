Another man claimed on Monday that he saw Gabby Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, a day before the YouTuber vanished.

Identified as Hunter Mannies of Louisiana, the man claimed that he saw a man that resembled Laundrie wearing a hoodie and drinking by himself at Bulwinkle's Saloon located in West Yellowstone.

The 44-year-old tourist said that the man resembling Petito's boyfriend seemed "mad at the world," but he did not pay much attention contending that the man that looked like Laundrie and another couple were at the end of the bar.

At some point, Mannies highlighted that he and his doctor friend started talking to the said couple at the end of the bar and the conversation got into guns, hunting, and politics, the man who resembled Petito's boyfriend looked mad and butt in the conversation.

"Stupid Southerners and f-ing Republicans," the man in the hoodie said, according to Mannies.

When his doctor friend shot back and referred to their profession, Mannies asked where the man was from. The man in the hoodie claimed that he was from New York and that his name was Brian.

Mannies also claimed that the man who referred to himself as Brian was invested in their conversation and was listening to them

"He was overly invested in our conversation. We felt watched... He wasn't talking to the bartenders. He was there alone," Mannies said.

Mannies, who was also a former deputy from Southern Parish, Louisiana, said he talked with the FBI and they spoke for 45 minutes after he watched bodycam footage of Laundrie and Petito taken by authorities from Moab, Utah.

"Just the way he carried himself and I heard his voice, it was him," the Louisiana man said.

Brian Laundrie's Parents Called On 911 Over Dog the Bounty Hunter

As the hunt for Brian Laundrie continues, Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman joined the search and tried to approach the parents of Petito's boyfriend on Tuesday. However, Laundrie's parents called 911 over his presence in their residence.

According to reports, Laundrie's mother, Roberta, called on the emergency hotline referencing a "situation with a male."

"It's a shame they wouldn't speak with us," Chapman said, adding that the authorities allowed them to knock on Laundrie's door.

Chapman was reported to be with his new wife Florida, and sources claim that tips led them to a new campsite that might be linked to Laundrie, TMZ reported. The outlet furthered that Dog the Bounty Hunter already alerted the authorities about the campsite, and he was reported to wait for authorities to arrive, believing that the camping grounds were a major clue in the manhunt.

Florida Police to Scale Back Efforts in Searching for Brian Laundrie

After more than a week of looking for the whereabouts of Laundrie, officials confirmed Tuesday that they will scale back the search for Gabby Petito's fiancé in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.

"The FBA is leading the search. I'm told it [search] will be scaled down and targeted based on intelligence," North Port Police Department spokesman, Josh Taylor.

It can be recalled that Brian Laundrie's parents said to the authorities that Carlton Reserve in Florida was the place Gabby Petito's boyfriend was headed to when he suddenly vanished earlier in September.

In the previous week, Gabby Petito's remains were found in a Wyoming state park and Petito's family held a funeral for the influencer over the weekend.

