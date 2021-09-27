Nestle announced a recall for more than 27,000 pounds of their DiGiorno pepperoni pizza over potential mislabeling and undeclared soy properties in their product.

Nestle first announced their recall on September 25, saying that the affected product was labeled as "DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza," but the actual product inside is the "DiGiorno Three Meat Crispy Pan Crust Pizza," which contains soy in the beef topping and sausage crumbles.

"People who are allergic to soy could have an allergic reaction and should not consume the product," Nestle USA said in their statement.

Nestle USA said that they became aware of the issue when a customer contacted them.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that the recall of the said product affects at least 27,872 pounds of pizza that were distributed and shipped to centers and retailers across the country.

The affected product is secured in 26 oz. boxes with a pizza tray and a plastic overwrap.

The said pizza labeled as "DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza" was reported to have a manufacturing date of June 30, and a "best by" date of March 2022. The product also had batch code 1181510721. The company also noted that the best by date and the batch code is printed on the side of the package.

Apart from the "DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza," Nestle USA confirmed that no other DiGiorno products were affected by the recent recall the company issued.

Despite announcing the mislabeling and the presence of a potential allergen in the product, Nestle said that there were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the product they recalled.

"Anyone concerned about injury, illness, or allergic reaction should contact healthcare provider," Nestle USA underscored, urging consumers not to consume the pizza they recalled.

However, the company pointed out that there is no safety issue for consumers who are not allergic to soy. Nestle also urged consumers to return the pizza to the store or throw them away.

Soy Allergy

Soy, which is present in Nestle's mislabeled pepperoni pizza, can cause discomfort to people who are allergic to the food.

For people who are allergic to soy, their immune system identified certain soy proteins as harmful, prompting the production of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) to the soy protein.

Symptoms of soy allergy include tingling in the mouth; hives; swelling of the lips, face, tongue, and throat, or other body parts; wheezing; abdominal pain; diarrhea; nausea; and skin redness or flushing.

To prevent the adverse effect of soy allergy, avoiding soy products will help. However, it is tricky to know which foods contain soy as it is a common ingredient in many foods. Mayo Clinic reminded the public to check the labels of the food carefully and check them every time, contending that ingredients of a product can change.

Furthermore, Mayo Clinic also pointed out that seeking the help of a medical doctor who specializes in treating allergies must be done immediately after experiencing allergy symptoms after eating a certain food.

