The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall for hot dog and burger buns made by Hostess Brands LLC over listeria and salmonella concerns.

The FDA announced it on Monday, August 16, following the voluntary recall issued by Hostess Brands LLC on August 13. According to the advisory issued by the FDA, the said burger and hot dog buns were contaminated with two possible pathogens of bacteria, namely Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella.

Hot Dog and Hamburger Buns Contaminated with Listeria and Salmonella

Best Harvest Bakeries, Hostess Brands' co-manufacturer, alerted the company about the possible health risk, Slash Gear reported. The Best Harvest Bakeries learned about the issue through its "environmental monitoring program."

The said buns contaminated with Listeria and Salmonella were reported to be distributed among retailers, convenience stores, and distributors across the United States.

The recall issued by the company and published by the FDA covers Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns with a "best before" date between August 13 and October 4. Hostess Soft White Hot Dog Buns with a "best before" date between August 13 and September 30 were also contaminated.

The FDA urged the consumers, who purchased the said products, to "immediately dispose" of the hot dog and hamburger buns or return the bread to a store for a full refund.

Meanwhile, Hostess Brands LLC underscored that the contamination affected no other product from their company, including other bread and bagel products.

The company pointed out that Best Harvest bakeries manufactured only their hamburger and hot dog buns. To date, Hostess Brands have not yet received any reports of illnesses among consumers.

Listeria and Salmonella

Both bacteria that contaminated the hot dog and hamburger buns can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

Listeria can cause fever, nausea, abdominal pain, severe headache, stiffness, and diarrhea, just like any other foodborne microbes.

However, this bacteria can also be very dangerous for children, elderly people, and individuals with weak immune systems. Listeria can also be dangerous for pregnant women, as it can cause miscarriage, premature delivery, stillbirth, and life-threatening infections to newborn infants.

Like Listeria, Salmonella can also endanger young children, elderly people, and individuals with weakened immune systems. The said organism usually affects the intestinal tract, and it usually inhibits human and animal intestines and is usually shed through feces.

Symptoms of being infected with Salmonella include fever, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, and headache. Others develop diarrhea and abdominal cramps within 72 hours and even have blood present in the stool. In rare cases, the FDA noted that Salmonella could get into the bloodstream and produce more severe illnesses.

Mayo Clinic noted that most healthy people recover from the infection after a few days without specific treatment. Constant washing of hands may prevent an individual from experiencing the symptoms of Salmonella.

