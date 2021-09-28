Cooked French fries can last in the refrigerator for three to five days as a general rule. However, this can still depend on some factors, such as the fridge's temperature, and the effect of how long or short this time duration can be.

But what if refrigerating them is out of the options? Fortunately, another TikTok hack can help you solve your food dilemma by showing you how to properly store your fries, according to a Mashable's guide.

The guide notes that the right and left sides of the carton should be folded inwards, with the front-facing side of the carton tucked inside.

Lastly, the rear-facing side of the carton should be tucked inwards just below the front-facing side.

With this TikTok hack, you won't have to force yourself to finish your fries with just one sitting.

How Long French Fries Last

Frozen fries from the freezer can be kept for two to five days. After that, frozen fries should be cooked immediately, according to Foodiosity report.

Meanwhile, uncooked French fries from the freezer that were placed on the counter at room temperature can still be considered safe and edible for a maximum of six hours.

French fries that lasted longer than that must be discarded immediately as they are no longer good enough to eat.

You'll know when it's time to throw out your French fries when they give off an offensive or unusual odor.

In addition, check its appearance for any severe discoloration or mold, according to a MV Organizing report.

Spoiled French fries can cause food poisoning, with green potatoes containing solanine, which is a nerve toxin that can result in headaches, vomiting, diarrhea, and even paralysis when consumed in high quantities.

Nutritional Value of French Fries

French fries have become popular over the years as a side dish in fast-food restaurants across the United States.

Despite potatoes, its primary ingredient, being a lower-calorie, low-fat food, the snack is known to be high in fat, calories, and sodium.

Fast-food French fries and restaurant French fries tend to have higher calories and carbs, with a single serving of homemade French fries contains about 1.6 grams of fibers and 1.25 grams of naturally-occurring sugar, according to a Very Well Fit report.

Fast-food French fries are also likely to be higher in total fat and saturated fat.

The health benefits one can gain from consuming French fries are likely to come from the nutrients in the potatoes.

However, consuming it with oil and seasoning is not likely to contribute any substantial benefits and can even come with some disadvantages from consuming too much salt and fat.

Some of the health benefits of potatoes include vitamin C, which can be beneficial in the body as vitamin C is necessary for a healthy immune system.

It also helps in building strong connective tissue and wound repair.

Vitamin B6 can also be found in potatoes, which is important for proper brain development during pregnancy and infancy.

Other sources of vitamin B6 are poultry, organ meats, and fish.

