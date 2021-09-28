YouTube Originals announce ordering the critically-acclaimed documentary "Laudato Si," based on Pope Francis' second encyclical, and provides an urgent call to action to protect the planet and human lives.

The video streaming platform made the order from Off The Fence, a BAFTA and OSCAR-winning production company. "Laudato Si" was made in collaboration with the Vatican and is set to make its YouTube debut early in 2022.

"Sustainability and climate action are key areas of focus for our YouTube Originals programming," said YouTube Originals' Head of Family, Learning, and Impact Nadine Zylstra. She adds that Off the Fence has the necessary expertise to bring Pope Francis' message to the global audience.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with YouTube on this incredible project," said Off the Fence's Head of Commissioning Leila Monks. "Their reach will ensure everybody has access to the film and their creativity in content and form means a whole generation will be engaged with Laudato Si's important message."

The documentary contains an unprecedented presentation of the Pope's wake-up call and a humbling reminder of our important responsibility as a society to come together in solidarity to save and preserve our planet.

Featuring the personal stories of people who have experienced climate change first-hand, "Laudato Si" takes the initiative to call individuals and communities to lead changes up to a global scale.

Currently in production, "Laudato Si" is directed and written by Nicolas Brown, produced by Off The Fence Co-CEO Ellen Windemuth and Sam Barton-Humphreys, and executive produced by Off the Fence Co-CEO Bo Stehmeier and Tomas Insua.

Susanne Daniels serves as the Global Head of Original Content for YouTube, together with Family, Learning, and Impact for YouTube Originals members Nadine Zylstra, Lauren Vrazilek, and Amina Wilson overseeing the documentary for YouTube Originals.

