The Bank of Mexico has released a new 20-peso bill and 10- and 20-peso coins to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the country's independence from Spain.

The new design was unveiled by the Bank of Mexico ahead of the independence day, as they recall the moment when the rebel army entered Mexico exactly two centuries ago. Mexico was declared independent on September 28, 1821.

Bank of Mexico's New 20-Peso Bill

The 20-peso bill released by the Bank of Mexico went into circulation on Friday. One side of the bill pays tribute to Mexico's natural wealth as the bank featured an image of the Sian Ka'an Biosphere Reserve in Quintana Roo. The said reserve was known to be one of the UNESCO's Natural World Heritage Site.

Aside from the reserve, the reverse side of the 20-peso bill also features a crocodile swimming in the mangroves and a "garza chocolatera," a type of crane that is also known as roseate spoonbill.

The said bill also showed a painting called "The Solemn and peaceful entry of the Army of the Three Guarantees into Mexico City" by an anonymous artist. It glorifies the moment the Ejército Trigarante or Army of the Three Guarantees, led by Agustín de Iturbide, made its peaceful entry into Mexico City on September 27, 1821.

The said painting reportedly hangs in Chapultepec Castle. The 20-peso bill, with primary colors green and red, also displayed the flag of the Army and the Mexican flag on both sides.

Bank of Mexico Unveils New Commemorative Coins

The Bank of Mexico also unveiled new commemorative 10- and- 20-peso coins, which were put into circulation on Monday.

The coins were presented by Mexico's Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, during a morning conference in the national palace. Clouthier noted that the said coins would be "excellent vehicles" to evoke Mexican traditions and culture.

The 20-peso coins are dodecagonal in shape with a latent image and a micro text as security elements. The 10-peso silver coins are round in shape and have similar characteristics on the obverse to those of 20-peso coins.

The coins commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Ejército Trigarante, the history of Mexico City-Tenochtitlan, and the founding of the ancient Aztec capital Tenochtitlan.

Mexico's Sor Juana 100-Peso Bill Wins 'Banknote of the Year'

Another eye-catching bill of the Bank of Mexico was internationally applauded earlier this year. The International Bank Note Society (IBNS) hailed Mexico's Sor Juana 100-peso bill as 2020's banknote of the year last April.

The Bank of Mexico has beat 24 other nominees from different countries. The Sor Juana 100-peso bill was among the more than 100 new banknotes released worldwide last year. Among these numbers, 24 were only identified to have a sufficiently new design to be member nominated.

An initiative of the IBNS with around 2,000 members globally, the IBNS Banknote of the Year award is given to recognize an exceptional banknote issued each year.

The design of the Sor Juana peso bill highlights the Mexican cultural and historical characteristics with new graphic motifs. It features one of Mexico's national icon and poet/writer Sor Juana Indes de la Cruz, the historical College of San Ildefonso, and the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve.

