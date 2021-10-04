An agent from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) died while two other police officers were injured on Monday, after a shooting broke out in an Amtrak train during a stop in Tucson, Arizona.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus confirmed that one of the shooting suspects was found dead at the scene, while another one was taken into custody, KOLD reported. The suspect, who was reported to pull out his gun and exchanged fire with the officers, was confirmed to be Hispanic and is in his 20s or 30s. Specifics on the other suspect were not mentioned by the law enforcement authorities.

Details on the DEA agent who was shot to death were also not mentioned by the authorities. However, the injured were composed of another DEA agent and a police officer, ABC News reported.

The injured federal agent was taken by a police car to Banner University Medical Center and is in critical condition. Meanwhile, the police officer from the Tucson Police Department is now in stable condition.

"We, at the DEA, are heartbroken by today's events and ask that you keep the families of agents and task force officer in your thoughts and prayers," Special Agent in Charge of the Phoenix division, Cheri Oz, said.

Amtrak Shooting in Tucson, Arizona

The death of the DEA agent stemmed out from a shooting that broke out around 8 a.m. at the Amtrak that traveled from Los Angeles. The said train was bound to New Orleans when it pulled on the station in Tucson, Arizona.

Tucson Police confirmed that on Monday, officers boarded the vehicle to perform their routine check for illegal items such as firearms, drugs, and money.

The suspects were reported to be encountered by the DEA agents on the second level of the double-decker Amtrak car.

An eyewitness shared that two men approached another man and said that they wanted to talk to him. When the three men got off the train, shots were fired.

The Tucson police officer who was on the platform heard the gunshot, prompting the officer to run on the area of the incident.

"People came running through yelling 'shots fired','" Evan Courtney said, a passenger who was on the Amtrak train when the shooting occurred.

After exchanging rounds with the police, the suspected gunman barricaded himself in the bathroom located on the lower level of the train. Police officers later determined that the suspect died. However, officers noted that it was not clear how the gunman reached his demise.

Passengers on the Amtrak Shooting in Tucson, Arizona

Aside from Courtney, there were other passengers on the Amtrak when the shooting occurred.

Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams confirmed that there were 137 passengers, and 11 crew members on board the train when the shooting erupted.

There were no reports of injuries on the passengers and the crew members of the Amtrak train.

The shooting that took place this morning at our downtown train station was an absolutely shocking act of violence.



I am ordering flags at all city facilities to half staff to honor the courageous actions of the deceased and the injured.



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/NfqWt5Txpy — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) October 4, 2021

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero on Monday called the Amtrak shooting "an absolutely shocking act of violence." Romero then ordered that the flags in "all cities and facilities" be placed in half-staff to honor the bravery of the deceased DEA agent and those who were injured in the encounter.

