Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that nearly 500 children died because of COVID-19, up to the week ending the month of September.

The data is a part of CDC's report on fatalities among children and teens, which was reported by The Daily Mail on Monday. The said figures released by the agency were first recorded in May of the previous year, up to the week that ended on September 23.

Fewer Than 500 Children Died Due to COVID-19 - CDC Data

The data revealed by the agency showed that 498 children died due to the coronavirus, a number which was lower than other factors of the fatality among American children.

The number of deaths among children due to coronavirus comes as a push for vaccine mandates among schools were introduced.

It can be recalled that the state of California ordered all schoolchildren aged 12 and above to get inoculated against the notorious disease if they wish to participate in in-person classes.

California Governor Gavin Newsom introduced the vaccine mandate among students as 35 children from his state was reported to succumb to the notorious disease since the onset of the pandemic.

To date, 55 percent of California teenagers aging 12-17 were reported to be fully vaccinated.

In an interview with CNBC, ex-Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Chief Scott Gottlieb said that children aging 5-11 could be authorized for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as early as Halloween.

Aside from COVID-19, other leading causes of children's death on the agency's data were car crashes which were accounted for 3434 deaths; gun violence that killed 3285; and drowning that was accounted for 3960 deaths of children and is the highest cause of death among the demographic.

Ex-FDA Chief Says Delta Will Be U.S.' Last Big Pandemic Wave

The data from the CDC also came as the former FDA Chief Scott Gottlieb predicted on Monday that the Delta wave in the United States will be the "last major surge of SARS-CoV-2 infection" the nation would experience,

Gottlieb also mentioned that by Thanksgiving this year, the U.S. would "start to see prevalence levels nationally decline in a more uniform scale."

The ex-FDA chief also commented on how the world should address vaccine distribution in remote settings.

"The challenge is going to be getting the distribution [of vaccines] on the ground in hard-to-reach settings," Gottlieb underscored, pointing out that vaccine supply is no longer the biggest challenge the world faces.

Gottlieb stressed that the World Health Organization (WHO) should concentrate on establishing the infrastructure that will be needed in the vaccine's global distribution.

Ex-FDA Chief on Gatherings

In another interview with CNBC on Monday, Scott Gottlieb opposed Fauci's comments about gatherings on Christmas and other holidays.

"Nothing is going to stop us from getting together," the ex-FDA chief underscored, adding that the people including him, will be together with their families on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The ex-FDA chief also mentioned other ways to minimize COVID risk such as judging the prevalence of the disease in their area and utilizing COVID testing.

