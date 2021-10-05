Despite Young Thug still being new in the rapping industry, Elton John already claimed that he is a better freestyle rapper compared to Eminem, who is considered the king of hi-hop.

According to Revolt's latest report, the iconic British musician shared his comparison after witnessing Young Thug's performance during the music session.

"I mean, I've seen Marshall [Mathers] do it in Detroit, but I've never seen someone like Thug come in and do that," said Elton.

"In the end, I had to leave because I think he felt a bit intimidated that I was there, and I just wanted him to relax," added the legend.

John even shared that Thug helped him understand how rap songs are recorded and produced, saying that it is really a fascinating process.

Young Thug Vs. Eminem? New Rapper Better Than the Rap God?

Elton and Thug were able to do a sample recording back in 2018. The rising rapper showed his talent by performing his "High" single together with the iconic song of John, "Rocket Man."

This collaboration is the one that encouraged the two generations of musicians to meet each other in person. The iconic singer even gave advice to the young rapper to help him level up his skills.

John said that since Young Thug previously performed in a choir, the rapper needs to start singing again. He added that this would add some twists to his music style.

After Elton saw Thug's actual performance, he said that based on his rapping and singing skills, he might be even better than Eminem, who is also a close friend of his.

Is Eminem Still the King of Rap?

As of the moment, it is hard to tell if Eminem is still the king of the rap industry. However, The Hollywood Reporter stated that Rolling Stone, a popular music magazine, crowned him as the "King of Hip-Hop."

Many musicians still consider him as the best rapper in the world, especially since he is the first white person to dominate the rap industry during the times when great rappers are usually black men.

On the other hand, Tuko.Co reported that Eminem is still the faster rapper alive, which could add up to him being the Rap God.

