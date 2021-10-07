A Florida man has admitted that after he killed his 67-year-old fiancee at their shared home, he drove her body to a Walmart parking lot and left it inside his truck.

Individuals who saw the body of the dead woman inside the truck on Tuesday morning called 911 to report the incident.

Florida Man Leaves Fiancee's Dead Body at a Walmart Parking Lot

According to Newsweek, police responded to calls regarding a possibly deceased woman inside a vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in Sebastian at around 7:46 a.m.

Based on the statement of Police Chief Daniel Acosta, when police officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a dead woman inside a black Chevrolet pickup truck in the store's parking lot.

The woman was later identified as Jeanine Bishop of Sebastian, Florida. Acosta said Bishop's fiance, Michael Despres, a 56-year-old handyman, was also at the Walmart when the detectives questioned him.

Florida authorities said Despres gave "cryptic" comments about Bishop's whereabouts before the police located the victim's body.

Acosta noted that his cryptic accounts raised suspicion for investigators and prompted detectives to further questioned Despres.

The interview conducted by Sebastian detectives led to the confession of Despres. Acosta said the suspect confessed that he killed his fiancee in their shared home and later transported her body to the parking lot of Walmart, where he staged the incident.

Confession of Florida Killer

In an arrest report, Sebastian Police Department Detective Kenneth McDonough said that Michael Despres told officers that "he had been angry at (Bishop) and had been contemplating killing her for several days prior to her death."

The Florida man admitted strangling his fiancee from behind with a rope while she sat in a kitchen chair around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Before he brought his body to the Walmart parking lot, he told investigators that he slept in the same bedroom with her dead body.

The Florida man was booked into the Indian River County Jail after being charged with premeditated first-degree murder. Authorities said the motive in the killing was not clear, and the investigation was still ongoing. Police said that evidence is still being collected from the couple's shared residence, Despres' workplace, and both cars of Bishop and Despres.

A medical examiner who checked the victim's body found ligature marks on the neck and a two-inch laceration consistent with strangulation, TCPalm reported.

Meanwhile, witnesses shared that they saw a body being loaded onto a stretcher outside of the black pickup.

Shopper Chuck Tranfhelia said that around six individuals were looking at the black truck at the time. Individuals suspected that there was something in the vehicle, but they did not know what was inside.

Tranfhelia added that they didn't know if the person was dead or just lying in there, but authorities wouldn't let them get very close.

According to a Violence Policy Center report, about two in five female victims were murdered by their intimate partners.

