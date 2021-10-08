President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has already sold at least five prints of his artwork for $75,000 each at his show in a California gallery.

The said art prints were sold at the Georges Berges Gallery in Los Angeles before the October 1 opening of his "pop-up" presentation.

It was not clear which art prints were sold or if any other artwork was sold after the Los Angeles show opened. The buyers' identities also remained a secret.

But on Thursday, a source familiar with the sale told the New York Post that most of those allowed to buy Hunter's works are "long-term, private collectors with the gallery, people that Berges knows personally."

Hunter Biden made his professional debut on Friday at his first art exhibition in California. Reports said Joe Biden's son and his gallery manager Georges Berges entertained around 200 people at the famous Milk studios.

Among his notable guests include Sugar Ray Leonard, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and Moby. Hunter's wife, Melissa, and his two daughters, Naomi Biden and Maisy Biden, also attended the event.

White House on Hunter Biden's Debut Art Show

The White House earlier said that Hunter Biden's artwork sales would be anonymous to supposedly make influence-peddling impossible.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki sidestepped questions about Joe Biden's son's attendance at the art show.

As she tried to evade the questions about the younger Biden's attendance on the art show, Psaki said they have spoken to the arrangement "run by the gallerist and Hunter Biden's representatives that the White House provided suggestions for."

She then added: I'd refer to the gallerist for questions about the event as well as the representatives of Mr. Garrcetti in terms of his attendance."

Another Hunter's gallery show is scheduled to open later this month at the Georges Berges Gallery in New York City. But a source told New York Post that the art show at Manhattan's Soho neighborhood has been delayed until the spring.

The source added that stringent screening measures would be implemented for those who want to see Hunter's paintings at the Manhattan gallery.

"It is a whole process to get in to see the Biden show. You have to call the gallery in Soho, and they are vetting people carefully," the source noted.

The source said that rules had been laid down that a team of lawyers must do a thorough vetting on any collector.

Joe Biden's Son as a Painter

Joe Biden's son has gained criticism after his paintings were reportedly priced between $75,000 and $500,000. Ethics experts expressed concerns over the matter as these prices are more typically seen for established and successful artists.

They said Hunter lacks artistic experience and never received formal training in fine arts. But Hunter earlier said that he was not involved in setting the prices of his art or how much it would be priced at.

During his appearance on the art podcast "Nota Bene" last July, the president's son also said that the price does not necessarily determine the value of an artist's work. He noted that the price is completely subjective, adding that sometimes it has nothing to do with anything other than "the moment."

Hunter Biden admitted that he would never know who would buy his paintings as he had that kind of arrangement. At the time, Joe Biden's son also quipped that he may be "the most famous artist in MAGA world."

