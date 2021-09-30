Two soldiers who contracted COVID-19 engaged in a legal battle against the U.S. Defense Department to exempt military members who caught the virus on the vaccine mandate.

The soldiers, identified as Sergeant Daniel Robert and Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Hollie Mulvihill, filed the said lawsuit on August 17, The Daily Wire reported.

The soldiers were reported to file the lawsuit on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.

Soldiers Seek Exemption on Vaccine Mandate for Military Members Who Got COVID

In the lawsuit filed in August, the soldiers argued that military service members who have "natural immunity" that was developed from surviving the coronavirus must be granted a medical exception for the vaccine mandate. They contended that prior infection gives the immune system the "best possible response" against the virus.

The plaintiffs also mentioned 14 affidavits from military service members who claim their commands pressured them in getting the jab.

Six of the 14 members were known to apply for religious waivers, while four previously tested positive for COVID-19.

"These are the healthiest people [soldiers] on the planet in their age group... so why are we rushing," the soldier's attorney, Todd Callendar, said. Callendar also asked for a "compelling reason" for forcing the military to take the vaccine.

Robert and Mulvihill were also reported to file a request of injunction last week to block the vaccine mandate as the Pentagon pushes through the inoculation of unvaccinated members of the military.

The plaintiffs also mentioned Army regulations 40-562 in the lawsuit. The said regulation states that evidence of immunity through serologic tests and underlying conditions are examples of medical exemptions.

The lawsuit filed by the soldiers came as a military officer identified as Army Lt. Col. Paul Douglas Hague resigned from his duties due to the mandatory vaccination issued by the Pentagon. It can be recalled that Hague's wife took to social media to post the army official's resignation memo, where he underscored that he cannot subject himself to be injected with a "serum" against his will.

The official then mentioned several studies that claim exposure to SARS-CoV-2 promotes natural immunity against COVID, as he called the vaccine mandate by the Pentagon "unlawful, unethical, and tyrannical."

Military Vaccine Mandate

Days before the soldiers filed a lawsuit against the Defense Department, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a memo on August 9 mandating that every military member must be vaccinated against the COVID-19 as soon as the vaccine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Austin issued another memo directing that the vaccination process shall begin "immediately" days after the Pfizer vaccine was approved by the FDA.

To date, each branch of the military set its deadline on when its service members should be vaccinated. The U.S. Air Force made November 2 the last day for their troops to be vaccinated.

