Since 2003, LeBron James has made millions of dollars, becoming one of the biggest names in the sport of basketball with his success in the NBA through the years.

LeBron James' 2021 Salary

"The King'' has earned tons of money on and off the floor. The success of LeBron has naturally brought him not only a wealth of earnings from his salary in the NBA but also from the franchises that he has represented from commercial deals to his other business ventures.

After his successful spells with the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, where he would still play in the upcoming season.

According to Marca, in 2021, LeBron James' base salary is $41.1 million. If the chunk of money that James earned in 2021, it would come out to a weekly salary of $790,384.

Aside from his contract in the NBA, The King is also expected to bring an additional $64 million dollars from a variety of his endorsement deals.

The current contract of LeBron under the Los Angeles Lakers would expire in 2023. By the time that his contract would end, he would be racking up around $428 million dollars in terms of salary, only in playing basketball.

LeBron James' Professional Career Money

In his first ten years in the league, LeBron James earned 125 million dollars from salary income.

The net worth of the 36-year-old basketball star from Akron, Ohio, is estimated at $500 million dollars. Throughout his career, before taxes and expenses, LeBron has earned over $700 million from contracts and endorsements.

Recently, the basketball star reportedly reached the billionaire status. However, Forbes reported that the four-time league MVP has yet to hit the billion mark.

The King has earned more than $1 billion during the course of his 18-year career. He reached the $1 billion earning mark with nearly $400 million in salary and more than $600 million in off-the-court earnings. However, that did not make him a billionaire. After accounting for taxes, spending, and investment returns in his total money earned, Forbes estimated that the net worth of James was about $850 million.

After demonstrating his immense talent at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in his hometown of Akron, LeBron opted out of college and was instead drafted as the first pick of the 2003 NBA draft by his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James' career highlights included four NBA championships, four NBA Finals MVP awards, and four NBA MVP awards. Three of the MVP Awards were grabbed by The King with different franchises, which made him the only player to have done so. He also got two Olympic gold medals under his belt.

The King currently is preparing for the upcoming NBA season, targeting his fifth title in his almost two-decade career.

