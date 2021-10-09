Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has long been an admirer of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. But prior to Friday's preseason game matchup, Curry handed another praise to The King's longevity.

According to ESPN, the 33-year-old Warriors' main man has acknowledged the greatness he had seen from James for a long time when asked what it's been like to play against The King for so many years at such a high level.

Curry added an extra layer of praise to his famous foe's accolades by saying that James set the standard in the NBA in terms of longevity.

Stephen Curry Impressed on LeBron James' Longevity

Before their preseason game, Stephen Curry said that LeBron James had been performing at a high level for years. The Warriors' star faced The King and the Cleveland Cavaliers for four straight years in the NBA Finals, which started from 2015 to 2018.

"He set the standard for that," Curry said before the preseason game. While Curry discussed LeBron's ability to extend his prime in the league, he also noted the offseason routine of James in taking care of his body.

Stephen Curry emphasized that being in his prime in his 18th year, having nine straight NBA finals appearances, James has done so many accomplishments. Curry added that having a vision of sustaining prime for as long as possible made LeBron James great.

The Warriors star highlighted the intentionality, especially in the offseasons of James. He said The King took care of his body and his mind, making him balance on and off the court.

Stephen Curry: 'I Still Have a Jersey That He Signed Back in '08'

The 33-year-old and the two-time MVP in the league started to reminisce about just how long LeBron James has been a part of his personal basketball life.

LeBron James, who would be turning 37 in December, started to attend Curry's games while he was still playing at Davidson College in 2008.

Curry said that it was a weird perspective for him because he could still remember his college days, and at the time, James was just coming into his prime in the league.

He added that in his sophomore year, during his NCAA tournament run, LeBron came to a game and then another game in his junior year.

Furthermore, Curry was amazed by how James sustained his greatness. Curry shared that he still has LeBron James' jersey that The King signed back in '08.

He said that it was hanged in his parents' house back in Charlotte, "so it's kind of weird to think about what's happened in the last 13, 14 years."

As for history with LeBron James, Curry could not help but laughed when asked how many times he's been asked a question regarding the four-time MVP over the years.

"Who knows what the number is? But it's usually a good thing because it means you may have went to nine straight Finals, so hopefully it's him answering questions about your team or vice versa, right?," Stephen Curry said

