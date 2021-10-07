NBA analyst Skip Bayless said LeBron James not making it to the top 5 list of Allen Iverson's killers' list in terms of scoring was "the ultimate diss."

According to Fadeaway World, during an episode of the "Undisputed," Bayless said he was surprised that LeBron James was not on the all-time list of "killers" in the game.

Skip Bayless: 'The Answer' Not Impress by The King's Scoring Prowess

Skip Bayless noted that it diminished the status of LeBron James as the greatest player of all time.

"This was the ultimate diss. LeBron and Shannon should be offended. If this man is the GOAT and he's still the best player on the planet, then he's gotta belong on AI's list," Bayless said.

Allen Iverson leaves LeBron off his Top 5 Killers list:



"This was the ultimate diss. LeBron and Shannon should be offended. If this man is the GOAT and he's still the best player on the planet, then he's gotta belong on AI's list." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/PlSd1F9Kgy — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 5, 2021

The fact that Allen "The Answer" Iverson recently left James off his list of top-5 "killers" in the NBA surprised fans, given that James and Iverson have played against each other during their respective stints in the league.

READ NEXT: LeBron James: Tom Brady Not the 'GOAT' Athlete

LeBron James' Scoring Dominance in NBA

Despite his impressive numbers in terms of scoring for more than two decades, LeBron James was not considered one of the best scorers of all time by many sports analysts.

However, LeBron James proved himself as one of the most dominant players in NBA history. Aside from being one of the most prolific passers in the league, James has wowed fans with his ability to score the basketball.

James' run of dominance has been continuing for almost 20 years. The 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star is currently 3rd in the all-time NBA scoring list.

Despite concerns about his age, "The King" had a very strong chance to end up being the all-time leading scorer in NBA history after displaying another season with a 25-point average.

Since the day the kid from Akron entered the league, he's been scoring double-digit points for each season, delivering the goods for his team.

LeBron James proved his case as an excellent scorer, despite the fact that aspect of the game was not his strongest suit because, for him, it was his passing that made him an elite player in the league.

His elite passing skill did not diminish his ability to finish at the rim and drop buckets, making him a great scorer. Over the years, James has shown an ability to adapt to the changes in the league, not only in scoring but overall.

Since the 2010s, the NBA has become more focused on draining three-pointers, which was popularized by one of LeBron James' rivals Steph Curry.

Despite entering the league without any solid three-point shot, James has improved his range in terms of shooting and become a serviceable shooter on any spot on the floor.

LeBron James is currently less than two thousand points away from reaching Karl Malone at the second spot and almost three thousand points away to get the scoring title king from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

READ MORE: Pau Gasol Retires From Basketball, LA Lakers to Hang No. 16 in Staples Center Rafters

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: UNDISPUTED - Shannon Blasts Allen Iverson for Leaving LeBron off List of Top 5 Killers in the NBA - From Fun hunting