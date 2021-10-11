The Metropolitan Police of London on Friday dropped their part of Prince Andrew's sexual probe in connection to Jeffrey Epstein's sexual allegations.

The dropping of the investigation came after their officers reportedly spoke with the accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused the royal of forcing her to have sex with him when she was 17 years old, The Daily Mail reported.

Police Drop Prince Andrew's Sexual Probe

According to the agency, their office is taking "no further action" after they completed two reviews, New York Post reported.

The said reviews were reported to involve several documents, including the one connected to the ongoing civil lawsuit in the U.S. concerning Giuffre, The Guardian reported. The outlet furthered that the review also included consideration if there was evidence of a crime in the United Kingdom, and if the U.K. was the right jurisdiction to tackle the case.

Metropolitan Police officers were also reported to speak with Giuffre about the allegations. However, it was unclear if the agency acquired a formal statement from the accuser.

Despite dropping the sexual probe against Prince Andrew, the police department underscored that they would continue to coordinate with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation.

Meanwhile, Giuffre's lawyer in the U.S., Sigrid McCawley, said in an interview that the Metropolitan Police should reopen their investigation.

"Given the clear and compelling evidence implicating Prince Andrew, the Metropolitan police should reopen its investigation," McCawley demanded.

It can be recalled that a photo showing Prince Andrew's arm was wrapped around Giuffre's waist, which was reportedly taken by Epstein l, surfaced.

Prince William Calls Prince Andrew "Risk" and "Threat to the Family

The dropping of the Metropolitan Police's probe on Prince Andrew, came after source disclosed that Prince William called his uncle a "risk" and a "threat" to the Royal family, as the prince believed that the Duke of York was "ungracious and ungrateful" towards the position he holds.

"Anything that could lead the public to think that senior members of the royal family aren't grateful for their position, [William thinks] is really dangerous," the insider underscored.

Just like other British royals, the source also revealed that Prince William believes that Prince Andrew's expulsion from public life must be permanent.

As for the queen, the insider revealed that Queen Elizabeth is more focused on the protection of the institution than the Duke of York, disputing the claims Prince Andrew was the queen's favorite child.

Prince Andrew's Lawsuit

Prince Andrew faces a lawsuit from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accused the Duke of York of forcing her to engage in sexual activity with him.

The lawsuit filed by Giuffre on August 9 revealed that Giuffre was forced into sexual activity in Ghislaine Maxwell's townhouse located in Mayfair, and she was forced to have sex with the British royal in Epstein's mansion in a private Caribbean island and his mansion in New York.

Prince Andrew insisted that he has no recollection of meeting Giuffre, and repeatedly denied the claims of the accuser. In a 2019 interview, Prince Andrew claimed that he cannot engage in sexual activity with Giuffre, contending that he was at home after he attended a children's party at a pizza parlor.

Prince Andrew was known to step back from his royal duties in 2019, in the aftermath of the said interview.

