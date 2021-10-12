The Beatles' co-lead vocalist, Paul McCartney, revealed that he wanted to continue performing with the band before their famously split in 1970 and that John Lennon instigated the band's breakup.

Through the years, speculations about what caused the demise of the world's most famous pop group have ranged from their artistic differences, legal disputes, and even John Lennon's marriage to artist Yoko Ono.

The Beatles Breakup

According to Reuters, the 79-year-old co-songwriter and bassist for the Beatles shared in the forthcoming episode of BBC Radio 4's "This Cultural Life," what he called the most difficult period of his life.

"I didn't instigate the split. That was our Johnny. This was my band, this was my job, this was my life, so I wanted it to continue," Paul McCartney said.

Paul McCartney Reveals John Lennon's Role in The Beatles Breakup

When the singer-songwriter was asked regarding his decision to strike out on his own, Paul McCartney told the interviewer to stop as he explained the real story that led to the split.

"I'm not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no, John walked into a room one day and said I am leaving the Beatles. And he said, 'It's quite thrilling, it's rather like a divorce'. And then we were left to pick up the pieces," McCartney said.

McCartney further noted that the band would have continued if The Beatles' frontman John Lennon had not walked away. He added that at the time, he was shocked because he thought that they were doing some pretty good stuff and never thought about the split, CNN reported.

McCartney also claimed that after John Lennon announced that he wanted to leave, the group's remaining members were advised by its manager, Allen Klein, to keep their impending disbandment a secret while he was still tying up some loose ends.

The Beatles' co-lead vocalist said that they had pretended that the group was still running as one for a few months. He added that it was weird because they all knew it was the end of The Beatles, but they could not just walk away.

However, McCartney said that the confusion over The Beatles' breakup festered because Klein decided to solve the problem.

McCartney has ended up suing the rest of the band in the high court when he sought the dissolution of their contractual relationship in order to keep their music out of the hands of their new manager.

McCartney said that he had to fight, and the only way he could fight was suing the other Beatles because they were going with Klein at the time.

Despite the court battles between the members of The Beatles, McCartney said they thanked him for doing what he did, but he clarified that he did not instigate the split, BBC News reported.

In his previous interview, he said that archival projects like The Beatles Anthology and Peter Jackson's forthcoming documentary, "Get Back," would never have been possible if he did not make the legal move.

The full interview of Paul McCartney with the BBC will be broadcast on October 23.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

