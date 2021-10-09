The hit television series "That '70s Show" will be back but is now set in a different timeline set in the '90s, as Netflix announced on Friday an official spinoff of the show entitled "That '90s Show."

Netflix said that original creators of the hit series, Bonnie and Terry Turner, would be the writers and executive producers of the spinoff, with the help of their daughter Lindsey Turner, Variety reported.

'That '70s Show' Spinoff 'That 90's Show' Soon on Netflix

Aside from the original creators of the hit TV series, Greg Mettler, an alum of the "That '70s Show," would also write for the Netflix spinoff and executive produce the show.

Macey Carsey and Tom Werner of Carsey-Werner Company would also be executive producers of the forthcoming show. The duo has assumed the role in the previous franchise.

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will relive their roles as Red and Kitty Forman in "That '90s Show," which, according to Netflix, will be composed of 10 episodes.

Apart from being the cast, Smith and Jo Rupp are also new additions to the spinoff's roster of executive producers.

Smith was not able to hide his excitement for the Netflix spinoff as the actor took to Instagram to announce his followers about the "That 90's Show."

Smith posted an article about the Netflix spinoff on his feed with the caption, "Who says I can't keep a secret" and a winking emoji at the end.

Despite the confirmation of Jo Rupp and Smith's appearance on the "That 90's Show," it was still unclear if other original casts of the show, such as Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, would also reprise their roles.

Set in 1995, the story of the "That '90s Show" will revolve around Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna, traveling back to Wisconsin to visit her grandparents for the summer, ET Online reported. Forman will then bond with the new generation of Point Place kids under the guidance of Kitty and Red.

The spinoff will reportedly be a multi-camera sitcom just like the "That '70s Show." Details about when the series will be available on Netflix were still not provided by the streaming behemoth.

'That '70s Show'

The "That '70 Show" debuted in August 1998 on Fox. The show aired for eight seasons and showed at least 200 episodes before it ended in 2006. The show's story centered on the group of six teenagers living in Wisconsin, set during the '70s.

The series has launched the careers of several actors such as Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, Topher Grace, and Wilmer Valderrama. Other casts of the show included Don Stark, Tommy Chong, and Tanya Roberts.

After the "That '70's Show," Fox made a similar sitcom entitled "That 80's Show" set in the '80s. The said show ran until 2002 with one season. But it was not considered an official spinoff of the show.

