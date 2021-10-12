The National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) announced the second virtual edition of their annual Latino Media Fest, a 2-day celebration of Latinx industry talent taking place on their virtual platform LatinoMediaFest.com from October 13th-14th, 2021. The Latino Media Fest will feature exclusive screenings, panel discussions with industry leaders, mentorship sessions, and the star-studded Latino Media Fest Awards - which aims to recognize and celebrate the work that Latinx creatives have done this past year.

The annual Latino Media Fest brings together filmmakers and industry professionals to celebrate the best U.S based Latinx content across all media platforms: narrative short films, TV/streaming pilots, digital content, and documentary shorts. In one of the most exciting events of the year for the Latinx creative community, NALIP hopes to showcase the best U.S. based Latinx content and uplift the Latinx creatives within the industry. Some of this year's speakers include Gloria Calderon Kellett, Steven Canals, Al Madrigal, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Carla Hool, and many more.

"NALIP is thrilled to showcase and celebrate the next wave of Latine content creators and their breakthrough work at this 2-day virtually-held festival." said NALIP's Executive Director, Benjamin Lopez. "This year, we will position content that has been incubated by NALIP with said creatives, provide attendees a great selection of impactful conversations, and ultimately, bring together a community of passionate professionals who are committed to building sustainable BIPOC inclusion in the industry."

Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo will serve as the Presenting Sponsor of the 2021 Latino Media Fest with additional sponsors including Sony Pictures Entertainment, A+E Networks, Endeavor, 3Pas Studios and more. Through coming together with industry leaders, NALIP hopes to achieve long-lasting change and bring upon higher visibility to the talent present within the Latinx community.

"Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo has a long history of supporting platforms like the Latino Media Fest, which gives visibility, resources and opportunities to Latina and Latino creatives on the rise. It truly is a celebration and showcase of inclusion for the community and the allies who collaborate to advance the pipeline of Latina and Latino story tellers in our industry," said Sal Mendoza, Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, NBCUniversal Media, LLC.

Fest passes are now available at www.LatinoMediaFest.com. The latest programming details are announced via NALIP's social media: Twitter (@nalip_org), Instagram (@nalip_org), and Facebook (Nalip Org).

