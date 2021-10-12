Naomi Sky is back with a heartfelt new single titled, "Heart on My Sleeve." Similar to her earlier single this year, "With You," "Heart on My Sleeve" is a dulcet love song. "Heart on My Sleeve" is an empowering Dream Pop/Dance-Pop track that Naomi Sky lets her guard down on and belts out a powerful message in a fun way.

Naomi Sky: New Single 'Heart on My Sleeve'

"Heart on My Sleeve" is an anthem for introverts and those who have trouble wearing their heart on their sleeve. "'Heart on My Sleeve' is all about embracing vulnerability and the new feeling that comes with opening up to someone you love for the first time." Naomi Sky continues, "I hope this song inspires people who are more introverted to be open and honest, and express their feelings and desires, especially when it comes to love."

ALSO READ: Chiquis Rivera Debut Album: 'La Malquerida' Singer Sells Merchandise With Just a Week Before Her Album Is Released

Naomi Sky once again linked up with producer Quentin Thelen to create "Heart on My Sleeve." The beat takes elements from various genres of music. Naomi Sky uses her tender, intimate vocals and deep, impassioned lyrics to craft an incredible body of work. Naomi Sky is currently in the studio working on her debut album. While Naomi Sky is back in the lab on her quest to prove the sky is no limit, continue to jam out to her latest single and heart-eye "Heart on My Sleeve."

RELATED ARTICLE: iLoveMakonnen Hot New Album Release 2015: Upcoming Debut LP to Feature Drake, Rihanna, Diplo, Skrillex, Snoop Dogg & More [Video]