The Toymaker Hasbro announced on Tuesday that their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Goldner died at 58 years old, two days after he filed medical leave to the company.

Goldner was reported to succumb to cancer, leaving the toy and entertainment giant behind, Deadline reported.

"It is with deep and profound sadness that Hasbro announces the passing of beloved leader and longtime chairman and CEO Brian D. Goldner," Hasbro said in a statement.

The death of the toy giant's CEO came after he left the company for medical leave, which was announced on Sunday, CNBC reported.

On Sunday, Hasbro's lead independent director Rich Stoddart was appointed as the company's interim Chief Executive Officer, following the medical leave of absence Goldner submitted.

Hasbro Mourns Over Bryan Goldner's Passing

Hasbro officials, as well as those from other company, mourned the death of the toy giant's chief executive officer.

Stoddart, who assumed Goldner's role in the company, paid tribute to the toy giant's CEO, calling him a "charismatic and passionate leader in both play and entertainment industries.

"His visionary leadership, kindness, and generosity made him beloved by the Hasbro community and everyone he touched," Stoddart.

Meanwhile, lead independent director of Hasbro's board of directors, Edwards Philip said that Goldner's passing is a "tremendous loss" for their company and the world, contending that his leadership left a mark on "everything and everyone" he touched.

"Our love and thoughts are with his wife, daughter, and family during this extraordinarily sad time," Philip highlighted in a statement.

Brian Goldner's Legacy

Aside from being recognized as a "visionary" in the industry, Goldner also transformed Hasbro into a global play and entertainment, expanding from toys, games, television, and even movies.

Hasbro's products include "Peppa Pig," "G.I. Joe," and the movie "Transformers." The company has other brands such as "Play-Doh," "Dungeons and Dragon," and "Monopoly."

Paramount Pictures Chairman and CEO Brian Robbins, a partner of Goldner in some of his brands, pointed out that Hasbro's CEO was an "incredible partner and collaborator," highlighting their works such as "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe."

During Goldner's tenure as the CEO of Hasbro, the company also acquired Entertainment One in 2019.

Brian Goldner's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Goldner's medical leave of absence to the company that led to his death came after he disclosed in the previous year that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He also announced that he was receiving treatment for the disease since 2014.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer confined to the prostate gland. The said gland is found in males and is responsible for producing seminal fluids that transport and nourish the sperm.

Although the disease will not show symptoms in its early stages, manifestations of the disease when it is in the advanced stage include blood in the urine and semen, bone pain, and erectile dysfunction.

Despite Hasbro's announcement of Brian Goldner's death, Goldner's family has not yet provided an official statement regarding his death.

