In celebration of the National Hispanic Heritage Month, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will hold a virtual fireside chat to discuss entrepreneurship in the Hispanic community.

The virtual fireside chat with SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and other SBA leadership namely Associate Administrator of the Office of Entrepreneurial Development, Mark Madrid, and Bibi Hidalgo, Associate Administrator of the Office of Government Contracting and Business Development will kick off the two-part event on October 14 at 12 p.m.

It will be followed by a live online panel discussion with Hispanic small business owners about how they've used critical financial lifelines to help them pivot and overcome adversity during the pandemic.

Ryan Bethencourt, CEO of Wild Earth Las Vegas, and Teresa Razo, CEO and Owner of Cambalache and Villa Roma Argentine and Italian Restaurants in Fountain Valley, California will also join the virtual event.

Registration is required. Click here to register or visit https://sbahispanicheritagemonth.eventbrite.com. The event will be recorded.

As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster.

It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations.

